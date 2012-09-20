Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Province of Milan's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring the Outlook on Italy ('A-'/Negative). The rating action affects EUR815m of debt outstanding at end-2011, as well as future borrowings. At the same time, Fitch has assigned an 'A-' Long-term local currency rating to the following notes: EUR170m amortising floating-rate notes due in 2023 (ISIN: XS0158866847) EUR134m bullet floating-rate notes due in 2023 (ISIN: XS0182749738) EUR71.8m amortising floating-rate notes due in 2057 (ISIN: IE00B0SY6724) Milan's ratings reflect its solid budgetary performance, the wealthy and dynamic provincial economic structure and expected tight control over spending to counter increasing budgetary pressure stemming from the national fiscal adjustment. The province's ratings are capped by those of the sovereign (Italy: 'A-' Negative) and were downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' on 8 February 2012 and to 'A+' from 'AA-' on 10 October 2011 following downgrades of Italy. A negative rating action could be triggered by a failure to control spending translating into debt service coverage falling below 1x or by a sovereign downgrade. Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if the easing of macroeconomic tension leads to a revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable, provided that provincial operating margin remains at around 15% and debt stabilises in line with Fitch's expectations. Milan's 3.5% hike on car insurance tax and cost base reduction of EUR25m pushed 2011's operating margin to 20% (EUR91m), from 12% averaged in 2009-2010. However, Fitch expects the margin to decline to 15% by 2013. This is due to the state's takeover of the provincial electricity tax surcharge from 2012 and additional cuts of July 2012 (law decree 95/2012), which could translate into lower resources of about EUR65m by 2013. Nonetheless, the operating balance of about EUR60m should continue to fully cover the relevant debt service requirement. Fitch expects investments, mainly in roads and new premises, to average EUR100m in 2012-2014, down from EUR160m in 2009-2011. Under Fitch's scenario, subsidies and asset disposal for around EUR200m will cover 70% of investments, thus supporting a balanced budget in 2012-2014. Investments and budgetary results could be significantly revised upward if the province manages to sell its 14% stakes in the airport company SEA and/or its 53% stake in toll-road operator Serravalle. However, Fitch understands that the disposal of Serravalle is contingent upon the finalisation of a EUR7bn investment programme that Serravalle and its controlled infrastructure companies Pedemontana and TEM have to carry out over the next years. The province is confident national or international investors will cover the equity injections required by these projects, although the timing and outcome are still unclear, in Fitch view. Milan's high debt of EUR815m- equivalent to around 185% of revenue - includes EUR160m serviced by the province of Monza, of which EUR70m will be spun off from end of 2012. Fitch expects it to stabilise at around EUR730m - against Milan's forecast of EUR570m by 2013 - as a possible relaxation of the stability pact to help economic recovery could increase debt-funded investments. However, debt sustainability will remain sound with direct risk/current balance remaining in line with its average life of 15 years. From 2014, Milan will become a metropolitan city by extending its current responsibilities to inter-municipal services whose level of funding will depend on the economic recovery and easing pressure on public finances. As the metropolitan city will benefit from the wealthy local economy, Fitch believes risk of revenue/spending mismatch is limited. The province's socio-economic profile is sound, as evidenced by GDP per capita around 50% above EU27 average and unemployment rate at (6%), well below the average of 10%. Although local GDP could contract by 2% in 2012 in Fitch's expectations, increasing exports (30% of GDP) should underpin a progressive economic recovery (GDP up 1% in 2013-2014), and long-term growth of provincial revenue which will remain centred on the car sector. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Tax Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012 and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 17 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States