Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Province of Milan's
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' and Short-term foreign
currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative,
mirroring the Outlook on Italy ('A-'/Negative). The rating action affects
EUR815m of debt outstanding at end-2011, as well as future borrowings. At the
same time, Fitch has assigned an 'A-' Long-term local currency rating to the
following notes:
EUR170m amortising floating-rate notes due in 2023 (ISIN: XS0158866847)
EUR134m bullet floating-rate notes due in 2023 (ISIN: XS0182749738)
EUR71.8m amortising floating-rate notes due in 2057 (ISIN: IE00B0SY6724)
Milan's ratings reflect its solid budgetary performance, the wealthy and dynamic
provincial economic structure and expected tight control over spending to
counter increasing budgetary pressure stemming from the national fiscal
adjustment. The province's ratings are capped by those of the sovereign (Italy:
'A-' Negative) and were downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' on 8 February 2012 and to
'A+' from 'AA-' on 10 October 2011 following downgrades of Italy.
A negative rating action could be triggered by a failure to control spending
translating into debt service coverage falling below 1x or by a sovereign
downgrade. Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if the easing of
macroeconomic tension leads to a revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable, provided
that provincial operating margin remains at around 15% and debt stabilises in
line with Fitch's expectations.
Milan's 3.5% hike on car insurance tax and cost base reduction of EUR25m pushed
2011's operating margin to 20% (EUR91m), from 12% averaged in 2009-2010.
However, Fitch expects the margin to decline to 15% by 2013. This is due to the
state's takeover of the provincial electricity tax surcharge from 2012 and
additional cuts of July 2012 (law decree 95/2012), which could translate into
lower resources of about EUR65m by 2013. Nonetheless, the operating balance of
about EUR60m should continue to fully cover the relevant debt service
requirement.
Fitch expects investments, mainly in roads and new premises, to average EUR100m
in 2012-2014, down from EUR160m in 2009-2011. Under Fitch's scenario, subsidies
and asset disposal for around EUR200m will cover 70% of investments, thus
supporting a balanced budget in 2012-2014. Investments and budgetary results
could be significantly revised upward if the province manages to sell its 14%
stakes in the airport company SEA and/or its 53% stake in toll-road operator
Serravalle.
However, Fitch understands that the disposal of Serravalle is contingent upon
the finalisation of a EUR7bn investment programme that Serravalle and its
controlled infrastructure companies Pedemontana and TEM have to carry out over
the next years. The province is confident national or international investors
will cover the equity injections required by these projects, although the timing
and outcome are still unclear, in Fitch view.
Milan's high debt of EUR815m- equivalent to around 185% of revenue - includes
EUR160m serviced by the province of Monza, of which EUR70m will be spun off from
end of 2012. Fitch expects it to stabilise at around EUR730m - against Milan's
forecast of EUR570m by 2013 - as a possible relaxation of the stability pact to
help economic recovery could increase debt-funded investments. However, debt
sustainability will remain sound with direct risk/current balance remaining in
line with its average life of 15 years.
From 2014, Milan will become a metropolitan city by extending its current
responsibilities to inter-municipal services whose level of funding will depend
on the economic recovery and easing pressure on public finances. As the
metropolitan city will benefit from the wealthy local economy, Fitch believes
risk of revenue/spending mismatch is limited.
The province's socio-economic profile is sound, as evidenced by GDP per capita
around 50% above EU27 average and unemployment rate at (6%), well below the
average of 10%. Although local GDP could contract by 2% in 2012 in Fitch's
expectations, increasing exports (30% of GDP) should underpin a progressive
economic recovery (GDP up 1% in 2013-2014), and long-term growth of provincial
revenue which will remain centred on the car sector.
