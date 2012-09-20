Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Provide GEMS 2002-1 Plc as follows: Class A+ (ISIN XS0145700398): affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable Class A (ISIN XS0145700471): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN XS0145701289): affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Class C (ISIN XS0145701792): affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate revised to 85% from 100% Class D (ISIN XS0145701875): affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 0% Class E (ISIN XS0145702170): affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 0% The affirmation follows a performance review of the underlying portfolio, and is also based on the level of credit support available to the tranches necessary to withstand the expected losses across the structure. The transaction is a synthetic securitisation of second-lien mortgage loans originated and serviced by Rheinische Hypothekenbank, now part of Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG (Eurohypo, 'A-'/Stable/'F1'). Given the adverse characteristics of the underlying assets the transaction has seen a significant amount of losses realised. These have resulted in a depleted threshold amount of EUR20m and loss allocation to the most junior class E note amounting to 87% of its outstanding balance. Based on the trend seen over the past 12 months, the average loss allocation to the class E notes has been in excess of EUR700,000 per quarter and the expectation is that if this trend continues, losses will be allocated to the class D notes in 2013. These expectations are reflected in the current ratings assigned to these notes. As this is a synthetic securitisation, typically an allocation of loss would be equivalent to a default on the notes. However, the transaction documentation identifies the possibility of reversal for unjustified losses, meaning that recoveries may be incurred in the future. Although Fitch views this scenario as remote, the uncertainty is addressed with the 'Csf' rating indicating imminent default as losses are already allocated. The agency notes that the volume of outstanding (ie not yet processed) credit events continues to decline. However, the pace at which the portfolio is amortising is leaving the transaction exposed to adverse selection. As of June 2012, outstanding credit events, as reported by the servicer, make up nearly a quarter of the outstanding portfolio balance. Based on the information provided by the servicer, the weighted average time in credit event status is 71 months, with the oldest credit event having occurred in 2002. The majority of the loans identified as credit events are high loan-to-value loans (weighted-average: 86.5%), loans identified as investment properties and/or backed by 2+ family houses. The agency notes that not all of the loans identified as credit events will result in a loss for the issuer. Each loan is audited before a loss is allocated to the structure. Based on historical data 55% of the credit events for which the foreclosure and loss realisation has been completed to date have had to be repurchased by the originator due to breach of representations and warranties. In its analysis of the transaction, Fitch has assumed that no further repurchase of loans is made, and the analysis showed that loss allocation will not go beyond the class C notes. As a result the agency was able to affirm the ratings on the notes, and revise the Outlook on the class B notes to Stable. Information received from Hypothekenbank Frankfurt also showed that over the next 18 months over 30% of the portfolio will be subject to interest rate resets. The agency believes that this will have a twofold effect on the performance of the transaction. Fitch expects an increase in prepayments as borrowers reach their reset dates, exposing the portfolio further to negative selection. On the other hand, borrowers who choose to remain in the portfolio are likely to reset to lower rates, as already evidenced by the decline in the weighted average interest rate of the portfolio to 4.8% in August 2012 from 5.0% in August 2011. The agency expects the lower interest rate to lead to a further improvement of affordability for borrowers, thereby limiting the number of borrowers entering the credit event stage. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor and Servicer Reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria ' dated 6 June 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions' dated 7 August 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 