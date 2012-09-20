Overview
-- Following a review of our ratings on the grandfathered debt
obligations of Germany-based Landesbank Hessen (Helaba), DekaBank Deutsche
Girozentrale, and Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (WIB), and Austria-based Hypo
NOE Gruppe, Oberoesterreichische Landesbank, and Unicredit Bank Austria, we
are now applying our criteria on rating government-related entities (GREs) to
these obligations.
-- We believe that these obligations benefit from an extremely high
likelihood of extraordinary government support as our criteria define it.
-- We are therefore lowering our debt ratings by one notch on
grandfathered obligations issued by Helaba, Hypo NOE, Oberoesterreichische
Landesbank, and Unicredit Bank Austria, and affirming the ratings on the
grandfathered obligations issued by DekaBank and WIB.
-- At the same time, we are removing the outlooks from our issue ratings
on these debt obligations.
-- Our counterparty credit and other debt ratings on these six banks are
not affected by these rating actions.
Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered by one notch its
issue ratings on grandfathered debt issued by Germany-based Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba), Austria-based HYPO NOE Gruppe
Bank AG, Austria-based Oberoesterreichische Landesbank AG; and UniCredit Bank
Austria AG. At the same time, the respective issue ratings on grandfathered
debt issued by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale and Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
(WIB) were affirmed.
At the same time, we removed the stable outlook on all grandfathered debt of
DekaBank, and removed the negative outlooks on all other banks' grandfathered
debt, which we initially assigned to indicate uncertainties about the future
ownership and the guarantors' ongoing commitment to honor the guarantees in a
timely fashion.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect our review of the grandfathered debt obligations,
applying our current criteria for government-related entities (GREs). We
consider that, by applying our GRE criteria on these debt obligations, we
better reflect our current view of and future developments that could affect
our view of the likelihood of extraordinary government support on these debt
obligations. By applying our GRE criteria only to the banks' grandfathered
debt, we distinguish our ratings on grandfathering-guaranteed debt from our
ratings on the banks' other debt obligations, which do not benefit from a
grandfathering guarantee.
In our view, the grandfathered debt will benefit from an "extremely high"
likelihood of extraordinary government support as we define it, based on our
assessment of its "critical" role for and "very strong" link to the banks'
respective governments.
We currently believe that a default of any of the six banks on their
grandfathered debt would have a "critical" impact for its government for the
following reasons:
-- All grandfathered debt obligations benefit from guarantees issued by
public authorities as specified in the respective legislation governing these
entities.
-- The respective authorities maintained existing guarantees and provided
new debt guarantees during the transition process that followed the decision
to abolish state guarantees as requested by the European Commission (EC). In
our view, these guarantees served a central purpose of maintaining trust and
financial market stability, and avoiding reputational risks.
-- At least as long as the states have material ties to and influence
over the respective banks, exploiting the wording of the respective laws and
not honoring the guarantees in a timely fashion would create significant
reputational risk for the states and their own standing in the markets.
Regarding the grandfathered debt, our current view of the "very strong" link
to the government is based on the following considerations:
-- All grandfathered debt benefits by definition from a form of legally
enforceable public guarantee until maturity, which provides a durable link to
and an incentive for the government to support the banks if needed to make
payments on these obligations.
-- Nonpayment on grandfathered debt could significantly affect the
respective public authorities' reputation because they are publicly associated
with these debt instruments due to remaining ties to the respective issuers.
-- The public authorities in Germany and Austria have demonstrated a
track record of supporting banking institutions that are systemically
important or to which they are closely tied, for example, through full or
partial ownership.
To derive the ratings on grandfathered debt, we apply table 4 of our GRE
criteria. We do not equalize our ratings on grandfathered debt with those on
the guarantors in the case of Landesbanks because the wording of the
grandfathering guarantee does not sufficiently specify that the guarantor is
obliged to service the guaranteed obligations on the dates on which payments
are due. We do not equalize our ratings on grandfathered debt with those on
the guarantors in the case of Austrian banks because the guarantee is one of
collection.
The application of GRE criteria had no impact on our ratings on grandfathered
debt issued by DekaBank and WIB because we already lowered the ratings based
on a change in ownership in April 2011 in the case of Dekabank, and because of
the previous ownership of WestLB AG until July 2012 in the case of WIB.
The rating on Unicredit Bank Austria's grandfathered debt is one additional
notch lower than indicated by table 4 of our GRE criteria. This is due to the
indirect link to the City of Vienna (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+), which
allows for a gradual transition in the role and link, potentially leading to a
weakening of the likelihood of extraordinary government support over time, in
our view.
Any positive or negative rating action on the grandfathered debt would most
likely be based on the following factors:
-- Developments that could lead us to change our assessment of the role
or link to the respective states with regard to grandfathered debt;
-- Positive or negative rating actions on the guarantors; or
-- A lowering of the stand-alone credit profiles of the respective banks.
Background On Grandfathered Debt Obligations:
Grandfathered debt obligations of German Landesbanks and DekaBank are those
incurred between July 19, 2001, and July 18, 2005, and maturing between July
19, 2005, and Dec. 31, 2015, as well as any obligations issued until July 18,
2001, irrespective of their maturity.
Grandfathered debt obligations of Austrian Landesbanks are those incurred up
to April 2, 2003, irrespective of their maturity, and obligations incurred
between April 3, 2003, and April 1, 2007, that mature by Sept. 30, 2017.
The grandfathering followed the abolition of state guarantees, which was
enforced by the EC in 2001 on German Landesbanks and in 2003 on Austrian
Landeshypothekenbanks. The EC granted Landesbanks a "transition period"
between July 2001 and July 2005 and the Austrian Landesbanks between April
2003 and April 2007 that allowed banks to continue issuing guaranteed debt to
prepare for the new environment without state guarantees.
Grandfathered debt obligations of UniCredit Bank Austria incurred until
year-end 2001 benefit from a deficiency guarantee from the city of Vienna
through the city's shell holding company Anteilsverwaltung Zentralsparkasse
(AVZ; not rated).
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)
Grandfathered debt ratings AA- AA/Negative
HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG
Grandfathered debt ratings AA AA+/Negative
Oberoesterreichische Landesbank AG
Grandfathered debt ratings AA AA+/Negative
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Grandfathered debt ratings AA- AA/Negative
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
Grandfathered debt ratings AA- AA-/Stable
Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
Grandfathered debt ratings A+ A+/Negative
