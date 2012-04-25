UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 Encana Corp (ECA.TO): * Says may sell up to 10 percent of its cutbank ridge partnership * CEO says company has launched a formal process to find a buyer, expects to
have more information on potential sale later this year
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform