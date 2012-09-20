Overview -- SBA Communications is issuing $300 million of senior unsecured notes. -- The company intends to use the proceeds to partially fund the cash portion of the TowerCo acquisition. -- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the proposed new notes. -- We are affirming all existing ratings at SBA, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. -- The stable outlook incorporates our view that the company's leverage will remain high and we expect debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie and TowerCo, will improve to around the low-8x area by year-end 2013. Rating Action On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to Boca Raton, Fla.-based SBA Communications Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes issue. The '6' recovery rating denotes our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The company intends to use the proceeds to partially fund the cash portion of the TowerCo acquisition, which is expected to close before the end of 2012. We also affirmed the existing ratings on SBA and related entities, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, the 'BB' issue-level rating on the secured credit facilities at SBA Senior Finance II LLC, and the 'B+' issue-level rating at intermediate holding company SBA Telecommunications Inc. The '1' recovery rating on the secured credit facilities and the '4' recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt remain unchanged and reflect expectations for, respectively, very high (90%-100%) and average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of default. Rationale The affirmation reflects the fact that we had already incorporated this new debt issuance into our assessment of the company's overall credit profile, given its funding needs for the pending acquisition of TowerCo's wireless towers. Leverage will rise as a result of this transaction, but we believe the combined company's solid cash flow generation will enable leverage to decline in 2013 to around the low-8x area, a level we consider appropriate for the rating and the "highly leveraged" financial risk assessment. We consider the added scale accompanying the acquisition to be a slight positive for the business risk assessment, which remains "strong," in our view. TowerCo has approximately 3,300 towers, versus SBA's nearly 13,000 towers. While we assessed TowerCo's business risk as "satisfactory" due to revenue concentration of about 50% with Sprint Nextel, this concentration risk is materially reduced with the combination of the two tower operators; the combined entity's largest customer would still be Sprint, at 25.5% of cash revenues, and AT&T would represent the second largest customer, at 22.5% of cash revenues. SBA has consistently generated free operating cash flow (FOCF) and, with the addition of Mobilitie in April 2012, increased its adjusted EBITDA by about 32% for the second quarter of 2012 from a year earlier. We expect that revenue growth for 2012, pro forma for the full-year contribution of Mobilitie and TowerCo, will be about 45%. However, Standard & Poor's expects the company's financial policy to remain aggressive. With the close of TowerCo expected before the end of 2012, and absent another large acquisition, we would expect the company to engage in material stock repurchases as early as 2013. The business risk assessment benefits from predictable, long-term contracts with financially strong wireless carriers. The contracts include annual price increases of between 3% and 4%. Moreover, the major carriers have been upgrading their networks to provide higher speed wireless broadband capabilities, which generally require additional antenna equipment and more antenna locations, both of which generate additional tower lease revenues. We expect these factors to contribute to organic revenue growth in the high-single-digit area. Profitability is strong, with tower leasing gross profit and overall reported EBITDA margins at a healthy 78% and 56%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2012, and we expect the company to sustain these margins in the near term, even with the acquisition of both Mobilitie and TowerCo, which had somewhat lower margins. EBITDA growth should enable the company to achieve leverage improvement to about the low-8x area by 2013. Pro forma for TowerCo, SBA will own in excess of 16,000 towers, primarily in the U.S., with about 1,600 in various international markets, including Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador. It has expanded its revenue base both through organic growth in tower leases and the addition of acquired assets over the past few years, and we expect it to continue to buy or build additional towers as opportunities arise. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate," in our view. Sources of liquidity include cash balances of about $1.1 billion at June 30, 2012, pro forma for several financings subsequent to June, including the proposed $300 million notes issue. Sources also include at least $500 million of ongoing availability under the $700 million revolving credit facility. We also expect the company will generate in excess of $300 million of funds from operation over the next 12 months. Uses of liquidity include the $1.05 billion TowerCo acquisition, coupled with the repayment of $400 million of TowerCo debt with close of the acquisition, as well as $535 million in convertible debt maturing in 2013. We assume moderate levels of maintenance capital expenditures, about $17 million per year, in evaluating liquidity. While we expect sources of liquidity prior to close of the TowerCo transaction to be lower than the minimum 1.2x coverage of uses necessary to support an adequate liquidity assessment, with the completion of the acquisition we expect sources of liquidity to exceed this 1.2x minimum. Recovery analysis See the recovery report on SBA, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. This incorporates our view that the company's leverage will remain high; debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie and TowerCo, will total around 9x for 2012 and we expect this to improve to around the low-8x area by year-end 2013, given SBA's targeted net debt leverage of 7.0x to 7.5x, before our adjustments. An upgrade would require the company to achieve adjusted leverage of no higher than 7x on an ongoing basis, which it would achieve through a combination of EBITDA growth and debt repayment, and is not likely in the near term. Conversely, a downgrade could occur if leverage rises to the 10x area or higher. We believe this could occur if the company's financial policy became materially more aggressive--for example, if it adopted a share repurchase program or paid a special dividend exceeding around $1.5 billion, and funded these actions with additional debt. Likewise, if the company increased leverage above the 10x area to acquire or build additional towers that lacked anchor tenants or had much lower cash flow margins than their current tower base, this, too, could prompt a downgrade. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- SBA Senior Finance II LLC Senior secured BB Recovery rating 1 SBA Telecommunications Inc. Senior unsecured B+ Recovery rating 4 Ratings Assigned SBA Communications Corp. Senior unsecured $300 mil. notes due 2019 B- Recovery Rating 6