(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 25 - Fitch Ratings affirms Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., CSMC series 2010-RR6 as follows: --$67,020,387* class A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$51,875,387** class A-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$15,145,000** class A-B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$15,147,000** class B-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. *Exchangeable certificates **Exchangeable REMIC certificates Fitch does not rate classes B and B-B. This transaction is a resecuritization of the ownership interest in two commercial mortgage-backed certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. 2007-HQ12. The transaction consists of one re-REMIC bond group backed by two underlying super-senior bonds from the same transaction. The bond group is split into one senior and one support class of certificates. Principal and interest from the underlying commercial mortgage-backed certificates is applied sequentially while losses from the underlying commercial mortgage-backed certificates are applied in reverse sequential order. Credit enhancement is approximately 60% for class A-A; 50% for class A, 40% for class A-B and 30% for class B-A. Credit enhancement for each class is provided by the structural support of the underlying transaction and the respective subordinate classes in the resecuritization. The re-REMIC securities are collateralized by the following classes of Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. 2007-HQ12 which were affirmed by Fitch at 'AAA', Outlook Stable on March 6, 2012: --12% interest in class A-2; --100% interest in class A-2FX. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)