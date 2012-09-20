Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured debt rating of SLM Corporation (SLM) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is detailed at the end of this release. Approximately $19.1 billion of debt and preferred stock is affected by these actions. The ratings affirmation reflects the company's position as one of the largest servicers of government-guaranteed student loans and one of the largest originators and servicers of private education loans, in addition to its low consolidated credit risk, matched funding profile, stable liquidity, and adequate capitalization. Ratings are constrained by legislative risk inherent in the industry, uncertain term funding availability for the private education loan product, and limited revenue diversity, given its concentration in educational products and services. SLM's private student loan market share is poised to benefit from industry trends, including continued growth in college enrollment, tuition increases, static federal loan limits, and a pullback or complete exit by several large bank players in the industry. Origination volumes are expected to grow in coming years; however, Fitch does not expect loan growth to reach pre-crisis levels given tighter underwriting standards. Credit trends continued to improve in the first half of 2012 (1H'12), with consolidated losses falling to 0.82% and losses on private education loans in repayment falling 79 basis points (bps) year over year to 3%, despite a 7.6% increase in average loans in repayment. Credit trends continued to benefit from increased portfolio seasoning, a reduction in non-traditional loans entering repayment, and a better borrower credit profile, including a higher proportion of loans in the portfolio with a co-borrower. Fitch expects credit trends to stabilize at-or-near current levels, but recognizes that student loan repayment will remain sensitive to trends in job creation longer term. Core earnings performance was relatively stable in 1H'12, as stronger credit performance and improved operating efficiencies offset asset contraction and net interest margin compression. Fitch expects core earnings stability to improve over time as declines in interest income from the amortization of the FFELP portfolio are offset by improved operating efficiencies and higher fee income from expansion in education-related products, like 529 savings plans. In July 2012, the Department of Education (ED) announced updated scoring results for its servicing contract based on five categories, including school, borrower, and Federal Student Aid surveys and actual default prevention performance. SLM fell from first to third in default prevention categories and overall fell from second to fourth, warranting a 15% allocation of servicing volume for the upcoming academic year compared to 26% for the prior year. Still, SLM has been granted an incentive allocation of consolidation loans after being rated the top performer in the Special Direct Consolidation Initiative, which should bring its total allocation on par with the prior academic year. Revenue related to the ED servicing contract amounted to $39 million in 1H'12 and $63 million in 2011, or 2.9% and 2.4% of core earnings revenue net of interest and provision expenses, respectively. Fitch views the scorecard performance as disappointing, and failure to improve the allocation in the next academic year could result in negative rating action. Fitch expects SLM to be a meaningful participant in the servicing contract, obtaining at least a 25% share, on average, over time. From a funding perspective, SLM has largely match funded its legacy assets. At June 30, 2012, 81% of the student loan portfolio had been funded to term, which compares to 70% at the end of 2008. Of the remaining portfolio, 14% has been funded with fixed spread liabilities with an average life of 5.2 years and 5% has been funded through ABCP and FHLB borrowing capacity. SLM has also done well managing its debt maturity profile. Since the second quarter of 2008, the company has repurchased approximately $11.4 billion of its unsecured debt, netting $1.04 billion of gains, while significantly reducing lumpy maturity buckets. Remaining maturities in 2H'12 amounted to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2012, followed by maturities of $2.3 billion and $3 billion in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Absent further debt issuance, Fitch believes remaining debt maturities will be retired as they come due with liquidity on hand and cash flow generated from the legacy portfolio. In 2012, SLM established a share repurchase plan with $900 million of authority. Through the first six months of 2012, $609 million of stock had been repurchased, which, when adding dividends paid, yielded a total payout ratio of 138.9% of core earnings. Fitch expects share repurchase activity to moderate in 2H'12 and 2013 as capital is allocated to growth in private student loans. SLM's tangible common equity ratio was 2.07% at June 30, 2012, which Fitch believes is adequate given that 78.5% of the student loan portfolio has a government guarantee. Still, Fitch expects capital ratios to grow over time as the FFELP portfolio amortizes. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The Stable Rating Outlook reflects the expectation for consistent operating performance in consumer lending and business services, sustained operating efficiencies, stability in credit metrics for the private education loan portfolio, growing capitalization, with the amortization of the FFELP portfolio, and the continued ability to repay maturing debt obligations with operating cash flow and liquidity on hand. Negative rating momentum could result from free cash flow generation below Fitch's expectations, which impairs the company's ability to meet its debt service obligations, deterioration in asset quality metrics to crisis levels, legislative change which removes the private sector from the servicing and collection of government guaranteed student loans, and/or an inability to arrange economically attractive term funding for private education loans over time. Negative rating action could also result from an inability for SLM to regain its market share in the servicing of government loans through the ED contract. While not a meaningful portion of revenue at present, third-party servicing income is expected to grow in importance as the owned portfolio runs off. Given the company's scalable servicing platform, Fitch expects SLM to achieve a 25% market share of the contract. Conversely, while upward rating momentum is likely limited to the current rating category, positive rating actions could result from improved consistency of term liquidity for private education loans, leverage reductions, and measured earnings expansion over-time, resulting from growth in business services, consistent risk-adjusted margins in the consumer lending segment, and an increase in third party servicing revenue. Based in Newark, Delaware, SLM had $169.3 billion of student loans at June 30, 2012 and is listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SLM. Fitch has affirmed the following with a Stable Outlook: SLM Corporation: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'; and --Preferred stock at 'BB'.