(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating on senior secured notes issued by Waterloo, Iowa-based CPM Holdings Inc. to '3' from '4'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders following a payment default. Our recovery expectation has increased because of the agriculture equipment manufacturer's recent repurchase of about $38 million of its senior secured notes; $162 million remains outstanding. CPM's capital structure also includes an unrated $14.5 million asset-backed revolving credit facility due 2013. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CPM Holdings Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on CPM Holdings Inc. remain unchanged. For the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our summary analysis published Jan. 26, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST CPM Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Recovery Rating Revised

To From Senior secured notes B+ B+ Recovery rating 3 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)