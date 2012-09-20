Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A. (BMN), Banco Grupo Caja 3 (BCaja3),
Liberbank, S.A. and Liberbank's 75%-owned banking subsidiary Banco Castilla-La
Mancha (Banco CLM) at 'BB+' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has
downgraded BMN's Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b+'; BCaja3's VR to 'ccc'
from 'bb'; and Liberbank's VR to 'ccc' from 'bb-'. BCaja3 and Liberbank's VRs
have been removed from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFs
BMN, BCaja3 and Liberbank's IDRs have been affirmed at the same level as their
Support Rating Floors (SRF) and continue to reflect Fitch's expectation that
there is a moderate probability that the banks will be supported if needed, in
the near term as part of the Spanish banking sector restructuring process.
Fitch's current expectation is that BMN and the Ibercaja Banco/Liberbank/BCaja3
merger group will be classified as 'group 2' banks under the Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) classifications and that they will be supported and
restructured.
Banco CLM's IDRs are in line with those of its 75% parent Liberbank (and have
been affirmed at that level) because Fitch considers it a core subsidiary of the
group.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE - VRs
The rating actions on the VRs follow a review by Fitch of BMN, BCaja3 and
Liberbank's standalone financial and credit profiles, as reflected in their VRs,
in light of the recapitalisation and restructuring plan for the Spanish banking
system which was broadly agreed by eurozone leaders in July. This was reflected
in the MOU released in August and was followed by specific legislation with
Royal Decree Law 24/2012 passed on 31 August 2012.
As part of the MOU, a stress test is being conducted by an external consultant
on 14 Spanish banking groups (including the banks covered in this release) to
determine capital shortfalls, if any, for these banks. The receipt of state aid
under restructuring and resolution, if applicable, will be accompanied by
burden-sharing by subordinated and hybrid debt holders through so-called
Subordinated Liability Exercises (SLEs), as well as the transfer of assets to an
Asset Management Company (AMC).
The downgrade of BMN, BCaja3 and Liberbank's VRs reflect Fitch's view that these
banks will need to recognise significant losses, particularly from their
exposure to the severely distressed real estate sector in Spain. Given the
recessionary environment and state of the real estate market, asset quality is
weak for each of the banks, while funding and liquidity risks have been under
pressure given investor risk aversion towards Spain.
Fitch considers there is a real possibility that the losses that the banks are
likely to need to recognise will not be fully absorbed through internal capital
generation and one-off capital gains and that extraordinary support (by way of
capital injections from or the subscription of contingent convertible securities
by the FROB or, in the case of BCaja3 and Liberbank, through a three-way merger
process with unrated Ibercaja Banco or a combination of these) will be required.
BCaja3 and Liberbank will benefit from fair-value adjustments relating to the
merger and from the lower risk profile of Ibercaja Banco, which has a large
proportion of its lending in mortgages for individuals. However, if these
institutions do not merge, their capital needs would be expected to be higher.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE - DATED SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Where rated, the banks' dated subordinated debt has also been downgraded in
accordance with Fitch's standard notching criteria for regulatory capital
securities to reflect the higher risk of loss. The receipt of restructuring aid
could require SLEs that would be considered distressed debt exchanges at the
instrument level under Fitch's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The VRs of the banks would likely be downgraded to 'f' if a restructuring plan
involving extraordinary support (including, where relevant, SLEs) is confirmed.
Upon recapitalisation, Fitch would then reassess the banks (or banking group if
the merger between Ibercaja Banco, Liberbank and BCaja3 is confirmed) and
upgrade the VRs to a level that reflects their post-recapitalisation financial
and risk profiles. While still subject to uncertainty and further analysis as
details become clear, these should be in the 'bb' or possibly even low 'bbb'
range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
These ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the
level of support available to the banks. The IDRs and SRFs could be downgraded
by multiple notches, for example, should restructuring support not prove to be
forthcoming over the near term. Unless acquired by a much larger, stronger
banking group (ie with a VR in the 'bbb' range), there is little likelihood that
these banks' Support Ratings will be upgraded.
In the longer term and under Fitch's 'higher of' rating approach, these banks'
IDRs will ultimately reflect Fitch's opinion of their default risk based on the
higher of a) their VRs and b) the likelihood that the banks would be supported
(if relevant again), if needed.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. (BMN):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Commercial Paper Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Commercial Paper Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'C'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Covered bonds: unaffected
BCaja3:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'bb'; removed from RWE
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'BB-'; removed from RWE
Liberbank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'bb-'; removed from RWE
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Banco CLM:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B+'; removed from RWE
Subordinated upper Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'B-'; removed from RWE
