Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference to discuss U.S. local government credit and Fitch's views on California cities on Sept. 20th at 2:00 PM EST. Dial-in details: U.S. Participants: +1-877-467-8597 International Participants: +1-706-643-6296 Conference ID: 20930790 Replay will be available for 30 days using the following numbers: U.S. Participants: +1-855-859-2056 International Participants: +1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 20930790 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and