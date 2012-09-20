Overview -- U.S. information technology (IT) outsourcing services provider CompuCom Systems is entering into a $470 million first-lien term loan and a $165 million second-lien term loan to refinance its existing capital structure and make up to an approximate $211 million dividend to its shareholders. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- We are also assigning a 'B+' issue level rating and '3' recovery rating to the first-lien debt, and a 'B-' issue level rating and '6' recovery rating to the second-lien debt. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that growth in service revenues will support consistent profitability and modest leverage reduction over the next year. Rating Action On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Dallas-based CompuCom Systems Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed $470 million first-lien term loan maturing in 2018. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's proposed $165 million second-lien term loan maturing in 2019. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectations for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company intends to use the new debt proceeds to refinance its existing debt and to pay up to an approximate $211 million dividend to its shareholders. We will withdraw the ratings on the existing debt once the proposed transaction funds and closes. Rationale The ratings on Dallas-based CompuCom Systems Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the current rating will be supported by an improving business mix of higher-margin services revenues, despite highly competitive markets and the company's "aggressive" financial profile. CompuCom helps companies plan, implement, and manage multivendor, industry-standard computing environments. Services include deployment of hardware and software, end-user support, network monitoring, and consulting services. CompuCom's "weak" business profile reflects its smaller scale and preponderance of lower-margin services compared with larger competitors, limited geographic diversity, and exposure to potential economic weakness. A significant base of contractually recurring revenues and ongoing expansion into higher-margin services partly offsets those factors. CompuCom's IT outsourcing services business represents about 75% of the company's $1.4 billion in annual revenues, and should continue to benefit from customers' desire to reduce IT management costs. We expect total reported revenues to remain relatively flat in the next year, with the reporting of product procurement revenues shifting to a net, fee-for-service basis from a gross revenue basis, reflecting the company's increased use of distribution partners. However, operating margins benefit from the change in revenue reporting (although absolute EBITDA levels are not affected). As a result, Standard & Poor's expects annual EBITDA margins to remain in excess of 9% over the next year, supported by services revenue growth and ongoing cost-reduction efforts. Debt to EBITDA pro forma for the proposed transaction will be about 5.2x, up from 3.4x as of June 2012. Although pro forma leverage is somewhat high for the rating level, the current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that sustained EBITDA growth will reduce leverage below 5x within the next year. Sustained earnings growth and moderate capital requirements should enable CompuCom to generate consistently positive free operating cash flow. In addition, an anticipated excess cash flow sweep could result in additional leverage reduction over the next two years. However, we believe the company's private-equity ownership structure will preclude sustained leverage reduction. Liquidity CompuCom has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Although we don't expect cash balances of about $24 million as of June 30, 2012, to be a material source of liquidity, annual free operating cash flow is likely to remain in excess of $40 million over the next 12 months. We expect near-term uses--after the issuance of the first- and second-lien term loans--to include modest annual debt repayments of $4.7 million and annual capital expenditures of less than $20 million. Relevant aspects of CompuCom's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months, including near-term debt maturities (but excluding potential principal payments based on excess cash flow). -- We expect net sources to be positive in the next 12 months, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels. -- We don't incorporate material acquisitions in the current rating. -- Availability under CompuCom's $200 million accounts receivable securitization facility (subject to borrowing base restrictions) maturing Feb. 27, 2015 provides additional liquidity. -- Under the proposed refinancing, CompuCom will have no financial maintenance covenants. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CompuCom, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that growth in service revenues will support consistent profitability and modest leverage reduction in the next year. Our view that the company's current ownership structure is likely to preclude sustained leverage reduction limits a possible upgrade. Competitive pressure on operating margins or more aggressive financial policies leading to sustained leverage in excess of the mid-5x level could lead to lower ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed CompuCom Systems Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings CompuCom Systems Inc. Senior Secured $470 mil first-lien term loan due 2018 B+ Recovery Rating 3 $165 mil second-lien term loan due 2019 B- Recovery Rating 6