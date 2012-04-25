(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 25 - During the 2012 elections, Mexican local and regional governments' (LRGs) budgetary performance will stall and debt will rise due to short-term financial planning and weak tax collection policies, according to a recently published report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled, "Limited Budgetary Flexibility Continues To Hamper Mexican Local And Regional Governments In The Election Year." "We consider the budgetary flexibility to service annual long- and short-term debt, and not the debt amount relative to total revenues, as the LRGs' main credit weakness," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Daniela Brandazza. Ability to strengthen financial planning and solidify the LRGs' budgetary performance beyond political cycles will result in higher ratings. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)