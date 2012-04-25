(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Nashville, Tenn.-based footwear and headwear retailer Genesco Inc. has performed ahead of our expectations because of revenue increases and significant margin gains.

-- Credit metrics have strengthened substantially over the past year due to enhanced performance.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Genesco to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for continued modest operational growth over the next year because of comparable-store sales increases and improved operating leverage. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Genesco Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects performance over the past year that exceeded our forecast due to on-trend merchandising and the acquisition of Scotland-based retailer Schuh Group Ltd. It also incorporates our view that credit metrics, which strengthened over the past 12 months due to EBITDA expansion, will continue to improve modestly over the coming year. The rating on Genesco reflects performance that has been better than we anticipated from its two largest segments (Journeys and Lids), which account for about 75% of sales. Nevertheless, we continue to view the company's business profile as "weak" due to its participation in the intensely competitive footwear and headwear retailing industry and the substantial fashion risk associated with its large presence in the teenage market. We believe that the main risks to future performance will continue to include significant ability for substitution in the shoe retailing industry and limited organic growth opportunities in the saturated U.S. market. Genesco's margins improved in 2011 due to improved store efficiency. We think there could be some further expansion in 2012 as the company passes on sourcing costs through price increases and continues to close underperforming stores. Genesco reported strong results for the fiscal year ended Jan. 28, 2012, with sales up 28% and EBITDA up 33% from 2011. Schuh, which Genesco acquired for about $167 million, added over 9% to overall sales growth for fiscal 2012, despite the results only including sales since June when the company was acquired. Genesco's EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points. Our financial forecast is based on weak economic growth, high unemployment, elevated commodity costs, and flat mall and off-mall traffic through 2013. Our specific assumptions for Genesco for the current fiscal year include the following:

-- Sales growth in the low-double digits due to mid-double-digit net new store openings and mid-single-digit percent same-store sales increases.

-- Flat gross margin, as Genesco limits markdowns and sourcing costs remain flat after increases in previous years.

-- Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses to increase in the high-single-digit area because of new store openings.

-- EBITDA margin up about 90 basis points as Genesco continues to enhance operating leverage through lease negotiations in the coming year.

-- Funds from operations to debt remaining above 30% as the company continues to maintain low levels of promotional activity.

-- Return on capital in the mid-teens percent as the company continues to invest in capital spending and shareholder-friendly initiatives. We now assess Genesco's financial risk profile as "significant." In our view, continued operational gains at Journeys and Lids could propel meaningful improvement in credit protection metrics, as the company has limited funded debt on its balance sheet. Pro forma for the Schuh acquisition, leverage declined to 3.1x on Jan. 28, 2012, compared with 3.3x for the prior period in 2011. Interest coverage increased to 4.1x from 3.5x period over period. We expect leverage to decline to the low-3.0x area over the next 12 months due to consistent strong execution of merchandising and integration of acquisitions. Liquidity We believe liquidity is "adequate," and we expect cash on hand and cash generated from operations to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include about $50 million of cash on hand, funds from operations in the $170 million area, and an estimated $330 million of availability under the company's credit facility in fiscal 2013. In our view, cash uses include about $85 million in capital expenditures, moderate acquisition activity, and modest share repurchases. Other relevant aspects include the following:

-- We estimate coverage of sources over uses to be above 1.2x.

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA.

-- The company has an adequate cushion for the financial performance covenants associated with its Schuh-related debt.

-- Genesco has no debt maturities over the near term.

-- We also believe that the company has sound relationships with the banks. We are forecasting continued strong cash flow generation of $82 million in the coming year due to a 20% EBITDA increase. Genesco has generated good free operating cash flow over the past two years because of earnings improvement, reduced capital spending, and less investment in working capital. The company consistently repays borrowings under its revolver and has recently reduced debt it acquired in the Schuh deal. We expect Genesco to continue to reduce this loan balance in the near term with free cash flow. We also expect Genesco to fund an estimated $10 million of share repurchases this year from free cash flow, and to continue to use cash on hand and excess revolver availability in the coming year for any acquisitions. We don't anticipate any dividends, given the company has not paid a cash dividend since 1973 and is subject to various restrictions on such payouts under its credit agreements. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit protection metrics will remain in line with the current rating despite operational improvement over the near term. We could lower Genesco's rating if performance deteriorates because of merchandise missteps or difficulties integrating acquisitions. This could occur if Lids and Journeys sales decline in the double-digits percent area and SG&A increases by 20%. At that time, EBITDA would have eroded by over 15%, which would result in leverage approaching 4.0x. We could also lower the rating if Genesco makes a large debt-financed acquisition. We could raise the rating if Genesco is able to grow Journeys and Lids in the double-digits percent while improving store efficiency, which would lead to a substantial EBITDA increase of over 40%. We expect some of this growth would come from acquisitions, but we would anticipate that the company would not meaningfully increase debt to fund these transactions. Under this scenario, leverage would be in the low-2.0x area. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action

To From Genesco Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)