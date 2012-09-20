Overview
-- Physician outsourcing and medical transportation provider Emergency
Medical Service Corp. (EMSC) plans to issue five-year $450 million pay-in-kind
(PIK) toggle notes at its holding company (CDRT Holding Corp.), to fund a
dividend.
-- EMSC's 5% revenue growth over the latest 12 months and relatively
stable EBITDA margins are within our expectations.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. We
are also assigning the company's proposed note issuance our 'B-' issue-level
rating and '6' recovery rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
remain highly leveraged over the next few years despite mid-single-digit
organic revenue and EBITDA growth.
Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its existing
ratings on Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Emergency Medical Services Corp.,
including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable.
We also assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating (two notches below our 'B+'
corporate credit rating on the company) and '6' recovery rating to its
proposed $450 million PIK toggle notes to be issued at the holding company
level. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectations of negligible (0% to
10%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. We expect the
company to use the net proceeds to fund a dividend to its financial sponsor,
Clayton Dublier & Rice, and other equity holders.
Rationale
Emergency Medical completed its leveraged buyout (LBO) transaction by Clayton
Dublier & Rice in the second quarter of 2011, increasing adjusted debt
leverage to 7.3x at that time. Since then, Emergency Medical's debt decreased
and EBITDA grew 7%, reducing debt leverage to 6.4x as of June 30, 2012 (our
projection for the end of 2012 was 6.5x). Funds from operations (FFO) to
adjusted debt was about 9%. The proposed $450 million divided will increase
debt leverage to about the same level that it was at the time of its LBO.
EMSC's $225 million of secured debt reduction over the past year was partly
funded with excess cash and restricted cash released at its insurance captive
subsidiary. Therefore, we believe that EMSC will not be able to reduce
leverage at a similar pace going forward. We estimate that debt leverage can
decline by about a half turn per year. We expect EMSC's credit metrics to
remain consistent with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile over the
next few years.
The dividend, which highlights the aggressive financial policy of the sponsor,
returns about 50% of their initial equity investment. Furthermore, the PIK
toggle note will be issued at a parent holding company, and therefore,
structurally subordinated to the debt at the operating company. Interest will
be sourced from a cash dividend from the operating company, EMSC, within the
restricted payments basket allowed in its secured credit facility. We estimate
that the basket will remain sufficient to make these payments for the life of
the note given that we estimate that the basket currently exceeds 2x coverage
of the expected interest payment. Our forecast that dividends required from
EMSC to pay the interest on the note will likely approximate the accretion
(50% of net income) of the restricted payment basket. The PIK toggle feature
acts as a backstop in the event the restricted payments calculation prevents a
sufficient dividend to fully service the debt. EMSC generates cash in excess
of its needs and has large cash reserves and revolver availability; we view
liquidity as "strong."
Our 'B+' rating on Emergency Medical Services Corp. reflects the company's
ongoing exposure to reimbursement risk in both its ambulance transportation
(American Medical Response; AMR) and physician staffing (EmCare) businesses,
and high levels of uncompensated care that contribute to relatively thin
operating margins. Despite these risks, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
characterizes the business risk as "fair," because of its relative diversity
of services and track record of growth and stable margins. We consider the
financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged" given debt leverage above 5x
and FFO to debt of less than 12%, according to our criteria.
Our base case assumes mid-single revenue growth, reflecting new contracts, and
to a smaller extent, same-store growth. EBITDA margins of approximately 12%
are expected improve slightly driven by operational improvements. EmCare has
been exiting unprofitable contracts, usually from smaller hospitals that are
unable to increase subsidies to EMSC, contributing to higher margins at
EmCare. We also expect operational improvements in the ambulance business to
improve margins. Year to date, EMSC's revenue increased 4.3% as a result of
new contracts and same contract growth. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 12%, an
improvement from 11.6% in 2011. We expect the reimbursement environment to
remain stable over the next year.
We categorize the business risk as "fair," based on third-party reimbursement,
partially offset by greater diversity and scale from its two businesses.
Although AMR (43% of revenues) and EmCare (57%) are the largest providers in
their respective businesses, they operate in highly fragmented industries, in
which each holds less than 10% market share, according to management and
competitor information. Both AMR and EmCare are exposed to government
reimbursement (27% of total revenues), which is subject to uncertain changes
and has contributed to thin operating margins.
While commercial reimbursement has been increasing, it is uncertain whether
favorable commercial payor reimbursement increases will continue. Still, some
protection from reimbursement shortfalls from government or commercial payors
supports EMSC's business risk profile. EmCare can request increased hospital
subsidies when reimbursement is reduced. In the AMR business, municipalities
can pass legislation that increases commercial reimbursement rates for 911
contracts, if rates are too low.
Medical malpractice liability and bad debts are risks to future cash flows,
which we have not included in our base case. EmCare self-insures its medical
malpractice liability risk, which has cushioned it from rising malpractice
insurance premiums. However, there are significant cash outflows associated
with the captive subsidiary, and this practice exposes EmCare to unexpected
claims. In addition, the bad debt expense associated with the emergency room
physician staffing and ambulatory services operations exposes the company to
future write-offs. Although, AMR's and EmCare's self-pay volume (about 20%)
has not changed materially in the past few years (historically, 85% to 90% of
self-pay volume was written off as bad debt). Bad debt expense could improve
when mandated insurance coverage takes effect in 2014. However, reimbursement
levels, level of hospital subsidies, and the number of commercial patients
that may shift to the pooled insurance are still uncertain; it is unlikely we
would improve our assessment of its business risk.
Liquidity
We continue view EMSC's liquidity as "strong," despite the additional burden
of the new dividend, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next
12 to 24 months. As of June 30, 2012, the company had a $124 million cash
balance and $221 million available on its unrated $350 million asset-based
revolver (accounting for $129 million of letters of credit). EMSC used about
$100 million of letters of credit to collateralize obligations in its
insurance subsidiary. We estimate that funds from operation will be about $220
million in 2013. We expect cash uses to include some investment in working
capital, capital spending of about $60 million to $70 million annually, and
about $14 million of annual debt amortization payments. We also consider that
EMSC will have a holdco dividend payment to fund the interest of the new note;
annual interest is expected to be about $50 million. We expect EMSC to
generate at least $100 million of free cash flow. Year to date, the company
generated $63 million of operating cash flow and used $25 million on capital
expenditures. We expect EMSC to have stronger cash generation in the second
half of the year because we expect working capital to improve. The term loan
has an excess cash flow sweep; while we believe that EMSC will continue to
make modest-sized acquisitions, we expect that the company will continue to
reduce its secured credit facility.
Our assessment of EMSC's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.5x for the next two years.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 30%,
and there are no financial covenants in the term loan.
-- The likely ability to absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low
probability events. These might currently include unexpected litigation or
reputational threats most likely to occur in an individual market.
-- A solid relationship with its banks.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Emergency Medical Services Corp., to be published following this report on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Emergency Medical Services Corp. reflects our
expectation that the company will remain highly leveraged over the next few
years, despite mid-single-digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth.
However, we could lower our rating if EBITDA declines more than 20%, which
could happen if there are unexpected reimbursement cuts that cannot be offset,
or the company loses a significant number of contracts. In this scenario, we
believe adjusted debt leverage would climb above 9x and cash flows would be
significantly reduced.
A higher rating is unlikely in the next 12 months, given the significant debt
leverage. We could consider raising the rating if the company was on a
trajectory to reduce adjusted leverage to below 5x. In order to achieve this
metric, revenue would need to increase more than 10% with an improvement in
margins of more than 350 basis points. We consider this scenario unlikely over
the next year given the relatively steady margins that result from the
company's business model that partly relies on hospitals to supplement
reimbursement shortfalls.
