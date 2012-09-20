Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Tampa Electric Company, Inc.'s (Tampa Electric) new $250 million issue of 2.6% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The new senior unsecured notes will rank equally with Tampa Electric's existing senior unsecured obligations. Net proceeds will be used to repay short- and long-term debt and for general corporate purposes. RATING DRIVERS Solid Financial Performance: The ratings recognize Tampa Electric's consistently strong financial results driven by effective cost management and base rate increases in 2009 and 2010.Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water CompaniesParent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage