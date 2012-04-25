(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded six classes and affirmed eight classes of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, series 2003-TOP12 (BSCM 2003-TOP12). A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect a slight increase in Fitch modeled losses across the pool. The Negative Outlooks reflect the smaller-than-average class sizes which continue to make those bonds susceptible to downgrade. Fitch modeled losses of 2% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 1.3%, including losses already incurred to date. Fitch expects the modeled losses associated with the specially-serviced loan to impact the non-rated class O. As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 43.2% to $649.50 million from $1.161 billion at issuance, due to a combination of paydowns (43%) and realized losses (0.2%). Interest shortfalls totaling $236,357 are currently affecting class O. Fitch has identified 29 loans (36.4%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes one specially-serviced loan (0.8%) in foreclosure. The largest contributor to modeled losses is a specially-serviced loan (0.8%) secured by a 50,300 square foot retail property located in Delray Beach, Florida. The loan was transferred to special servicing in January 2011 for payment default. Foreclosure was filed and a receiver was appointed. The special servicer continues to work out the loan. Five other loans in the pool were modeled a loss. Each of these five loans was less than 1% of the current pool balance and the loss modeled on each of these loans was less than a 10% loss severity. Fitch has downgraded and assigned Recovery Estimate (RE) to the following class as indicated: --$7.3 million class G to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Negative; --$5.8 million class H to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$5.8 million class J to 'BBsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Negative; --$2.9 million class K to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$2.9 million class L to 'Bsf' from 'BB-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$2.9 million class M to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 70%. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: --$25.6 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf"; Outlook Stable; --$487.3 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$30.5 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$31.9 million class C at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$13.1 million class D at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.5 million class E at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$7.3 million class F at 'A-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$2.9 million class N at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%. Classes A-1 and A-2 have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class O. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only classes X-1 and X-2. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on the interest-only class, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions (New York Ratings Team)