Sept 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its issue ratings
on Rockwood Specialties Group Inc.'s senior secured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
and revised its recovery ratings to '1' from '2'. These actions follow the
company's indication that it would use a portion of the proceeds from its
upsized senior unsecured notes offering to reduce senior secured debt by more
than we previously expected. Our 'BB+' corporate credit rating, as well as our
'BB' issue rating and '5' recovery rating on the company's unsecured notes,
remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.
Rockwood plans to upsize its previously announced senior unsecured notes issue
to $1,250 million from $750 million. Based on the company's revised plan, we
expect the company to use proceeds from the notes for the proposed acquisition
of Talison Lithium Ltd., general corporate purposes, and to pay down about
$250 million in senior secured debt.
At the current ratings our expectation for the key ratio of funds from
operations-to-total debt remains in the 20% to 30% range pro forma for the
transactions and debt paydown.
Ratings List
Ratings Unchanged
Rockwood Specialties Group Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
$1,250 million senior BB
unsecured notes
Recovery rating 5
Ratings Raised
To From
Rockwood Specialties Group Inc.
Senior secured BBB BBB-
Recovery rating 1 2