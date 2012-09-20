Overview
-- Kindred Healthcare Inc. is expanding the size of its existing
senior secured term loan B by $100 million and is also increasing the capacity
of its unrated senior secured asset-based super priority revolving credit
facility by $100 million.
-- The company will use the proceeds of the additional term loan
borrowing to reduce the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.
-- As a result of the increased amount of senior secured debt, we are
revising the recovery rating on the senior secured term loan to '4' from '3'.
The issue rating on the debt remains unchanged at 'B+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
continue to adapt to reimbursement challenges and maintain its "aggressive"
financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its recovery
rating on Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare Inc.'s senior secured term
loan to '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery for
lenders in the event of payment default, from '3'. Our 'B+' issue-level rating
(at the same level as our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) remains
unchanged, as we do not notch the issue rating from the corporate credit
rating for a '3' or '4' recovery rating. The revision of the recovery rating
reflects our view of reduced recovery prospects for the term loan because of
the larger size of the super priority revolving credit facility and increased
amount of senior secured term loan debt.
All other existing ratings, including the term loan and 'B+' corporate credit
rating are unchanged. The outlook is stable
Rationale
The ratings on Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare Inc. reflect Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile
as "weak" as a result of reimbursement risk despite its relatively diversified
business portfolio that spans several subsectors. We view the financial risk
profile as "aggressive" because of our view that leverage in 2013 will be in
the high-4x area.
We expect Kindred's total revenue to increase by about 12% in 2012, primarily
because of the full-year effect of the 2011 acquisition of RehabCare. This
acquisition, which drives our expectation for an 18% increase in the hospital
division revenue in 2012, is a key factor in our total revenue growth
assumption. However, we believe the late-2011 Medicare cut will contribute to
a slight decline in Kindred's nursing home revenue in 2012. Still, we expect
Kindred's overall lease-adjusted EBITDA margin to increase to about 8.9% by
the end of 2012 from the present level of 8.4%. This estimate includes the
beneficial impact of the higher margins from the former RehabCare facilities
as well as small Medicare rate increases in the fourth quarter of 2012.
For 2013, we believe total revenue could fall about 5%, influenced by a
smaller facility count resulting from the change in the Ventas lease, but the
company's EBITDA margin could rise as a result of the elimination of the high
rental cost of the expiring contract. We expect the effect of the lease
termination to contribute to a margin increase of about 30 basis points (bps)
to about 9.2%. Our expectations for continuing operations for each of the next
two years include 2% growth for the base hospital and nursing home business,
including slight increases in annual rates, a small increase in patient days
for long-term acute care hospitals, and small payor mix improvement in the
nursing home business. We expect a smaller lease adjustment resulting from the
upcoming April 2013 expiring facility leases to drive a reduction in
lease-adjusted leverage to the high-4x area from the present level of 5.6x.
This estimate assumes the facilities under the expiring leases contribute
little EBITDA.
We expect Kindred to generate about $70 million of free cash flow in 2012 and
about $50 million in 2013, but we believe it will use all free cash flow to
help fund acquisitions, which in our view will take priority over repaying
debt. We do not expect Kindred to pay any substantive shareholder dividend.
Our view of Kindred's business risk profile as "weak" incorporates our opinion
that because Kindred generates about half of its total revenues from
government reimbursement, government reimbursement risk is the most
significant key credit factor, despite its size, scale, and diversity. Kindred
is less susceptible than its peers to Medicare rate cuts for nursing homes,
because that business is only about 35% of its total revenues, compared with
80% to 85% for its peers. However, the prominence of overall reimbursement
risk, including the reimbursement risk in its other key business, long-term
acute care hospitals, prevents a characterization of the business risk as
"fair." Long-term acute care hospitals are very vulnerable to changes in
Medicare reimbursement because they typically generate about 60% of revenue
from Medicare. We believe the uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health
care spending subjects Kindred to federal regulatory risk. The rating also
recognizes the increasing competitiveness of Kindred's businesses, as the
competition for better-paying patients that have private insurance
intensifies.
Liquidity
Kindred's liquidity is "adequate." Sources of cash are expected to exceed uses
of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Our assessment of Kindred's liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect coverage of uses to average about 3x in the next 12 to 18
months.
-- Sources of liquidity include about $235 million of unadjusted
operating cash flow after working capital needs and before capital expenses,
and the availability of its revolving credit facility. This also assumes a
$100 million expansion of its revolving credit facility.
-- We expect Kindred to maintain an adequate amount of cash on the
balance sheet, and to generate about $70 million discretionary cash flow in
2012 and $50 million in 2013.
-- We expect uses of liquidity to include some investment in working
capital and acquisition spending that we believe could average $50 million to
$100 million over the next two years.
-- We do not expect Kindred to have any significant debt maturities until
at least 2018, and we expect covenant cushions to exceed 15%.
Recovery analysis
The rating on the $793 million senior secured term loan B is 'B+' (the same as
our corporate credit rating on Kindred); the recovery rating is '4',
indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the senior unsecured
notes is 'B-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating; the recovery
rating is '6', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive
negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Kindred incorporates our expectation that the
company will not face any other significant reimbursement cuts in the
near-term. However, we recognize that each of Kindred's businesses will
continue to be vulnerable to reimbursement uncertainty tied to third-party
payor efforts to limit cost increases. Nevertheless, we could lower our rating
if Kindred's free cash flow becomes minimal, and/or we no longer believe lease
adjusted leverage will fall below 5x by 2013. This could occur if its adjusted
EBITDA margin in 2012 falls 75 bps to 100 bps below our 2013 estimate of 9.2%.
A combination of weak patient volume, a cut in third-party payments, and/or a
spike in operating costs in either of its long-term acute care business or its
nursing home business could be contributing factors. We may also lower the
rating if we revise our business risk assessment to "vulnerable" if, for
example, unexpected regulatory changes disadvantaged Kindred's businesses.
We could raise the rating if Kindred can reduce debt leverage below 4x, and we
believe it would remain there. To achieve this level, we believe Kindred's
EBITDA margin would have to improve by at least 250 bps. However, in 2013 the
elimination of the unfavorable Ventas leases might make this level achievable
with only a 150 basis point increase in its EBITDA margin.
Ratings List
Ratings Unchanged
Kindred Healthcare Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6
Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Kindred Healthcare Inc.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 4 3