(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 25 - Fitch Ratings affirms Banc of America Large Loan, Inc. (BALL) Re-REMIC Trust 2010-UBER3, commercial mortgage certificate-backed certificates, series 2010-UBER3 as follows: --$79,257,750* class A-4A-1 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$31,592,250* class A-4B-1 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$110,850,000** class EXCH-1 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$60,413,882* class A-4A-2 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$24,069,243* class A-4B-2 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$84,483,125** class EXCH-2 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$54,597,680* class A-4A-3 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$21,784,077* class A-4B-3 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$76,381,757** class EXCH-3 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$35,713,545 class A-4A-4 'AAA'; Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate the $14,242,455 class A-4B-4, the $49,956,000 class EXCH-4 or the residual class R. *Exchangeable REMIC certificates **Exchangeable certificates These classes are backed by four underlying bonds in four transactions, three of which are rated and recently reviewed by Fitch: Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-3 class A-4, COBALT CMBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C3 class A-4, Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C33 class A-4 (not rated by Fitch), and Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C30 class A-4. Fitch reviewed the underlying collateral and performed loan level stressed analysis, reflecting cash flow and value declines under the criteria described in 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed Rate CMBS' dated Dec. 21, 2011. BALL 2010-UBER3 Re-Remic Trust is a resecuritization of ownership interest in four commercial mortgage-backed certificates which total $321.7 million. The transaction consists of four re-REMIC bond groups backed by four underlying bonds. Principal and interest from the underlying commercial mortgage-backed certificates pass through to the respective senior and junior re-REMIC bonds in sequential order. Losses will be applied in reverse sequential order. The following commercial mortgage-backed securities, in order of size, are collateral for the re-REMIC securities: BACM 2007-3 Commercial Mortgage Trust, class A-4 certificate: 10.9% interest in the class A-4, in the amount of $110,850,000. The underlying class A-4 has 33.12% credit enhancement. The underlying transaction is backed by a pool of 143 multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has a remaining principal balance of approximately $3.1 billion. CWCI 2007-C3 Commercial Mortgage Trust, class A-4 certificate: 10.8% interest in the class A-4, in the amount of $84,483,000. The underlying class A-4 has 29.25% credit enhancement. The underlying transaction is backed by a pool of 117 multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has a remaining principal balance of approximately $1.95 billion. WBCMT 2007-C33 Commercial Mortgage Trust, class A-4 certificates: 7.7% interest in the class A-4, in the amount of $76,381,757. The underlying class A-4 has 30.12% credit enhancement. The underlying transaction is backed by a pool of 154 multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has a remaining principal balance of approximately $3.47 billion. WBCMT 2007-C30 Commercial Mortgage Trust, class A-4 certificates: 25.6% interest in the class A-4, in the amount of $49,956,000. The underlying class A-4 has 32.79% credit enhancement. The underlying transaction is backed by a pool of are backed by a pool of 240 multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has a remaining principal balance of approximately $7.04 billion. The on-going Trustee Fee is paid out of available interest on a monthly basis. If available interest is insufficient, reimbursements will roll to the next distribution date. Extraordinary trust fund expenses incurred by the trustee will be paid first out of a $250,000 reserve and then from available interest. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011); --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (Feb. 23, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions (New York Ratings Team)