April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes S.A. (B/Stable/--) are not immediately affected following the company's declaration that the Waikiki oil field is commercial. This is because our ratings on OGX already factored the company's successful exploratory campaign in the Campos Basin, where the Waikiki field is located (see "OGX Petroleo Outlook Revised To Stable From Positive, 'B' Rating Affirmed; OGX Austria's Proposed Unsecured Rated 'B'," published March 27, 2012). Future rating actions will mostly depend on the company's success and pace in increasing oil and gas production and converting its contingent resources into reserves, in which should lead to a quick deleveraging and stronger credit metrics. (New York Ratings Team)