April 25 - Overview

-- We are affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit and 'A-1(Low)' Canada scale commercial paper ratings on Ontario Power Generation Inc. (OPG).

-- Our view that there is a "high" likelihood that the shareholder (the Province of Ontario [AA-/Negative/A-1+]) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress has not changed despite our outlook revision on the province April 25, 2012.

-- We link the ratings and outlook on OPG and those on the province through our government-related entity methodology; accordingly, changes in the rating or outlook on OPG would result from certain combinations of changes in the ratings or outlook on the province or the stand-alone credit profile of OPG, or as a result of any change in the relationship with and likelihood of support from Ontario.

-- All else being equal, we don't expect a one- or two-notch downgrade on the province to affect the ratings on OPG. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term corporate credit and 'A-1(Low)' Canada scale commercial paper ratings on electricity generator Ontario Power Generation Inc. (OPG). The outlook is stable. Rationale We affirmed the ratings despite the outlook revision on the utility's owner, the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to negative from stable April 25. (For more information, see "Province of Ontario Outlook Revised To Negative From Stable On Risks To Fiscal Plan," published April 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Our view that there is "high" likelihood the province would provide extraordinary support in the event of financial distress has not changed. The ratings on OPG reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the regulatory oversight of the company's baseload nuclear and hydroelectric assets; a diverse generation portfolio; and dominant market position in Ontario. Weak cash flow metrics and operational and nuclear technology risk offset these credit strengths, in our view. Exposure to merchant electricity prices and volume related to OPG's unregulated business further constrain the stand-alone credit profile (SACP), although partially mitigating this is the contingency support agreement, which has brought more revenue stability to the coal-fired generating facilities. The company borrows about 91% of its C$4.3 billion reported consolidated debt as of Sept. 30, 2011, from the government shareholder, through Ontario Electricity Financial Corp. (OEFC). We base the 'A-' rating on OPG's SACP, which we assess at 'bbb', and our opinion that the ratings on the company and Ontario are linked. We assess that there is a "high" likelihood that the government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. This reflects our views that OPG's role is "important" to Ontario; that the utility plays a major role in the government's energy policy; and that the link between the utility and the province is "very strong", reflecting ownership relationship, ongoing financial support from OEFC, and the province's strong influence in the company's investment decisions. We believe OPG's stand-alone financial risk profile is significant. We also believe the company's stand-alone cash flow metrics are generally weak, partially as a result of the material postretirement benefit adjustments and modest return on investments. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage was 3.0x and FFO-to-total debt was 10.8% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. Adjusted FFO, in our definition, deducts the contribution to nuclear waste and decommissioning funds, which we regard as a cost of ongoing operations. We expect any improving trend that might emerge in the next three years to be gradual. Liquidity OPG's liquidity is adequate, as per our criteria, and should be sufficient to cover cash uses in the next 12 months. Standard & Poor's bases its liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect that the company's liquidity sources of about C$3.5 billion will exceed uses about 1.8x in the next 12-18 months.

-- Available cash resources include our expectation of annual cash flow from operations of about C$1.0 billion, and available credit facilities of C$2.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011. The committed and available credit facilities comprise a C$500 million tranche maturing May 2013, a C$500 million tranche maturing May 2015, a C$1.6 billion OEFC credit facility to support the Niagara Tunnel project, and a C$700 million bank credit facility to support initial construction of the Lower Mattagami project.

-- Projected uses of cash in the next year include a sizable capital expenditure of about C$1.6 billion and maturing debt of about C$670 million. Our expectation that the utility will not pay out dividends in the foreseeable future and future debt maturities do not present a material concern, given the government's practice of refinancing notes payable at their due dates. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of regulatory support, which brings with it better assurance of more timely recovery of prudently incurred costs. In our view, OPG's financial measures are weak for its SACP. Therefore, we believe that the SACP could face pressure if the company's adjusted FFO-to-total debt falls and stays below 10% or FFO interest coverage weakens to below 3x. This could result from weakened cash flow due to unfavorable rate decisions, operational issues resulting in unexpected outages in its generation facilities, or a move toward a more aggressive financial policy. For the SACP to move a notch higher, we believe OPG would need significant improvement in its overall cash flow strength. This could come from equity injections from the province or material improvement of regulated returns, although we do not expect either to happen in the near term. The ratings on the utility and those on Ontario are linked through our government-related entity methodology. Improvement in the province's credit risk profile would likely result in a one-notch upgrade to OPG, assuming no change in the likelihood of extraordinary support and the company's SACP. A one or two-notch downgrade on the province is unlikely to affect the ratings on OPG. A change in the relationship with the government shareholder, which includes changes in ownership, could move the rating in either direction. Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Ontario Power Generation Inc. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/-- Commercial paper Canada scale A-1(Low)