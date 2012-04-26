(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CIMB Bank Berhad's (CIMB Bank) and CIMB Investment Bank Berhad's (CIMB Investment Bank) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full breakdown of rating actions is detailed below. "The rating of CIMB Bank reflects its strong franchise, satisfactory financial profile and management's track record, as well as the bank's role in supporting growing operations in potentially riskier markets in South-East Asia," says Alfred Chan, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "CIMB Investment Bank is rated at the same level as CIMB Bank, due to their seamless risk profiles, close operational links and common franchise." Both entities are owned by CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (CIMB Group). Downward rating action could arise from a significant weakening in CIMB Bank's loss absorption capacity, core capital or funding profile, especially since the group's operations in Indonesia and Thailand may be susceptible to challenges in the operating environment, and are likely to become more significant relative to that of CIMB Bank over time. On the other hand, a continued strong domestic presence, higher core capitalisation and lower risks in overseas markets may benefit CIMB Bank's ratings. CIMB Bank contributed about 70% to CIMB Group's pre-tax profit over the last five years. The bank's earnings generation ability underpins its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (without hybrids), which was 9.8% at end-2011. The ratio, however, remains lower than many large banks in the region. The Rating Outlook is Stable even against an uncertain global economic environment, as Fitch expects the negative impact of a renewed modest downturn to be manageable for CIMB Bank and CIMB Group. Both the entities are likely to be able to absorb higher credit costs in their earnings with only limited capital impairment risks. Strong reputation in Malaysia and ample liquidity support CIMB Bank's funding profile and liquid balance sheet, with an average loan/deposit ratio of about 80% over 2007-2011. Further, the bank's retail deposit expansion has helped to narrow its market share gap with those of other large Malaysian banks. Fitch believes the operations of the group subsidiaries, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; 'BBB'/Stable) in Indonesia and CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited (CIMB Thai; 'BBB'/Stable) in Thailand, will continue to require ongoing parental support in the near- to medium-term. Both entities' funding and capital positions are weaker than those of a few major domestic peers. Nonetheless, the need for regular capital injection at CIMB Niaga is partly counterbalanced by its steady internal capital generation. The burden of CIMB Thai - despite its weak financial profile - is low given its small balance sheet relative to that of CIMB Group. The list of rating actions is as follows: CIMB Bank - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' - Long-term deposit rating affirmed at 'A-' CIMB Investment Bank - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' - Long-term deposit rating affirmed at 'A-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)