(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CIMB Thai Bank Public Company
Limited's (CIMBT) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'BBB' and its National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full
rating breakdown is provided below.
CIMBT's ratings are underpinned by Fitch's view that there is a high probability
of support, if required, from its parent, CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB;
'BBB+'/Stable). The Support Rating of '2' and the one-notch differential between
the LT IDRs of CIMB and CIMBT are supported by the strong integration and
increasing strategic importance of CIMBT to the group. CIMBT's recent plan to
increase capital through a rights offering also illustrates solid capital
support from the parent.
CIMBT's Viability Rating of 'bb-' takes into account the bank's still modest,
albeit improved, franchise, weak capital position, moderately weak asset
quality, as well as deteriorating funding and liquidity. Liquidity risk has
risen as asset maturities have lengthened and short-term borrowings (mostly
bills of exchange) have taken on a greater share of new funding. Rapid expansion
of off-balance-sheet derivative commitments also represents a growing drain on
cash. In the event of liquidty strains, Fitch expects CIMBT would receive
funding assistance from its parent.
Notwithstanding CIMBT's planned THB4.89bn recapitalisation this year Fitch notes
that capitalisation will still remain weaker than similarly-rated peers. CIMB
has agreed to provide continued capital support to CIMBT as necessary through to
2018, after which CIMB will not be allowed by the Bank of Thailand (BoT) to
participate in any rights issue. Profitability, although improving, continues to
lag asset growth, and will remain a drag on capital until earnings strengthen
further.
Any changes in CIMB's ability and/or propensity to support CIMBT (including
increasing or lowering its stake) could affect CIMBT's Long-Term ratings. As
this is not Fitch's expectation, CIMBT's Outlook is Stable, consistent with its
parent's. CIMBT's VR could be downgraded if liquidity continues to deteriorate
and/or aggressive expansion compromises credit quality and solvency. A positive
rating action on its VR is dependent on sustained improvement in various credit
metrics, including asset quality, funding and liquidity profile and capital
position through profit accumulation. However, this remains a remote prospect
over the medium-term.
CIMBT continued to report strong performance with net profit of THB346mbn for
Q112, up 21% yoy, driven by a 19% increase in total revenue. Its cost/income
ratio rose 73% yoy in Q112 compared with 68% in 2011. Net interest margin
declined as a result of higher funding cost due to intense competition for
retail funding in the domestic market. Capitalisation weakened with Tier 1 ratio
of 7.65% at end-2011, down from 9.04% at end-2010 due to strong loan growth of
27% yoy, driven mainly by SME loans, although loans contracted moderately
quarter-on-quarter in Q112.
CIMBT's Upper Tier 2 debt is currently rated two notches below CIMBT's National
Long-term Rating. The coupon deferral trigger based on profit test is optional,
and CIMBT can still pay a coupon even if it reports net losses in the year
without requiring approval from BoT. The parent has also indicated a willingness
to provide financial support for coupon payment, if necessary. Mandatory coupon
deferral would be triggered if the bank's Total CAR were to fall below 0% or the
BoT were to request an increase in capital, both of which Fitch views as low
probability scenarios.
CIMBT, formerly Bank Thai, was formed in 1998 as a result of a
government-initiated merger of several defunct financial institutions. It is one
of the smallest banks in Thailand, with asset and deposits share of 1.4% each at
end-June 2011. CIMB has a 93.2% stake in CIMBT.
CIMBT's ratings:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- Upper tier 2 debt affirmed at 'A(tha)'
- Lower tier 2 debt affirmed at 'A+(tha)'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)