(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- U.S.-based building products manufacturer Associated Materials LLC has a highly leveraged financial profile and less-than-adequate liquidity, in our view.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Associated Materials to 'B-' from 'B'. We are also lowering our issue-level ratings on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that liquidity could become strained if the company needs to build working capital to fund higher sales. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based Associated Materials LLC to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes to 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that Associated Materials remains highly leveraged, with "less-than-adequate" liquidity, in our view. The company's adjusted EBITDA declined approximately 40% to about $90 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, compared with the prior year. Debt (including pensions, operating leases and other adjustments) increased due to higher revolver borrowings. As a result, leverage was greater than 10x as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with about 6.5x in the prior year. While sales were roughly flat year-over-year, margins declined due to lower sales of the company's key vinyl windows products. The company supplanted lower windows sales with higher sales of third-party manufactured products, and in particular roofing, which carry a lower margin than the company's window and siding products. In our view, performance may gradually improve in 2012 but metrics will likely remain more in line with the 'B-' rating. Our economists are projecting total housing starts of 740,000, a 20% improvement over 2011 levels, although much of the growth will come from the multi-family segment, which typically carry lower margins for building products manufacturers such as Associated Materials. Repair and remodeling spending may modestly improve by the end of the year. Even with improved sales and EBITDA, leverage is likely to remain about 8x or greater, with interest coverage below 1.5x, which are levels we consider to be more in line with the 'B-' rating. Our rating and outlook also reflect our view that liquidity is less than adequate. We view the company's business risk profile to be "weak" based on the company's participation in cyclical residential construction markets and exposure to volatile raw material costs. In particular, resin and aluminum costs can compress operating margins. Associated Materials' meaningful market share in the consolidated vinyl siding industry and nationwide distribution capabilities somewhat offset these negatives. Associated Materials is a leading, vertically integrated manufacturer and North American distributor of exterior residential building products. The company's core products are vinyl windows and vinyl siding, aluminum trim coil, and aluminum and steel siding and accessories, which it produces at its 11 manufacturing facilities. The company also sells complementary products that are manufactured by third parties, such as roofing materials, insulation, and exterior doors. Associated Materials distributes its products through 121 company-operated supply centers and approximately 275 independent distributors located throughout the U.S. and Canada. Liquidity Given our operating expectations, we now view Associated Materials' liquidity as less than adequate. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes expectations that:

-- Liquidity sources (including cash and availability under the company's $225 million revolving credit facilities) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year and at least 1.0x over the next 18 to 24 months;

-- The company likely would not be able to absorb high-impact, low probability events. The company's total liquidity on Dec. 31, 2011 was approximately $25 million lower than the prior year, due to increased revolver borrowings as well as a lower borrowing base on the company's asset-based lending (ABL) facilities. The company typically experiences about a $50 million swing in working capital during the year, with working capital at its low point in the spring. The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $11.4 million of balance sheet cash and about $82.5 million of availability on its $225 million ABL facilities as of Dec. 31, 2011. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's borrowing base under its ABL was about $164 million, with $74 million of borrowings and $7.4 million allocated for letters of credit. Availability under the ABL facilities is subject to a borrowing base of eligible receivables and inventory, which fluctuates throughout the year due to seasonal working capital changes. A fixed-charge covenant applies only if availability under the credit facilities for five consecutive days falls to less than approximately $20 million. Given our projections, we expect Associated to not trigger the fixed-charge covenant. However, we estimate that cushion under the covenant could decline in the spring months, when the company's working capital needs are at its peak. We expect free cash flow to be breakeven to slightly positive in 2012 after about $15 million in capital expenditures each year. We expect free cash flow in the same range in 2013. The nearest maturity will occur in 2015, when the company's ABL facilities mature. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Associated Materials LLC to be published after the release of this report. Outlook The rating outlook is negative, reflecting our view that liquidity could become more constrained if the company needs to build working capital to fund higher sales. We also expect leverage to remain high, with debt to EBITDA exceeding 8x by year-end 2012 and interest coverage below 1.5x. We could lower the rating if liquidity continues to deteriorate, such that the cushion continues to narrow on the company's fixed charge covenant that governs its ABL facility. Although unlikely in the near term, we could revise the outlook to stable if we deem the company's liquidity to be "adequate", such that interest coverage improves to more than 1.5x and the company's cushion under its revolving credit facility increases. This could happen if the company's EBITDA margins improve approximately 150 basis points from current levels, and if the company generates positive free operating cash flow. Related Criteria And Research Issuer Ranking: North American Building Materials Companies, Strongest to Weakest, April 13, 2012 Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008. 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008. Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Negative

To From Associated Materials LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-- Senior Secured B- B Recovery Rating 4 4 AMH New Finance Inc. Senior Secured B- B Recovery Rating 4 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)