Overview

-- Belgium-based Dexia Bank S.A., to be renamed Belfius Banque & Assurances, has reduced to zero its unsecured credit exposure to the Dexia S.A. group.

-- We consider that Dexia Bank's liquidity has improved and will likely continue to do so as it trims its balance sheet and gradually recovers client deposits.

-- We are affirming our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Dexia Bank and removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook primarily reflects that on the Kingdom of Belgium. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Belgium-based Dexia Bank S.A. We removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Dec. 8, 2011. At the same time, we raised our rating on Dexia Bank's subordinated debt to 'BB+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is negative. Dexia Bank has renamed itself Belfius Banque & Assurances SA (Belfius). The name change will be legally effective on June 11, 2012. Rationale The affirmation of the long-term rating primarily reflects our view that Dexia Bank has managed to decrease to zero its unsecured credit exposure to Dexia S.A. (Dexia; not rated) entities, mainly Dexia Credit Local (DCL; BBB/Watch Neg/A-2) in the first quarter of 2012 without suffering losses. Consequently, we have revised our risk position score on Dexia Bank to "moderate" from "weak." We have also factored into the affirmation Dexia Bank's improved liquidity, mainly owing to a drop in recourse to central bank funding to about EUR30 billion, from a EUR42.5 billion peak at year-end 2011. As a result, we have changed our assessment of Dexia Bank's liquidity to "moderate" from "weak." We also consider that Dexia Bank will further reduce its collateralized exposure to Dexia entities from the EUR28 billion reported at end-March 2012. We also take into account that Dexia Bank's capital will likely remain weaker than we previously expected. The weakening stems from pretax losses in 2011 in excess of our expectations, owing to nonrecurring items, as well as the likelihood of lower future profits than what we previously estimated because of the sharper decline in long-term interest rates versus the bank's funding rates. We now expect the Standard & Poor's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to stay in the 6% to 7% range in the coming 12-18 months. We have revised our assessment of Dexia Bank's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate." The raising of the subordinated debt ratings follows our revised assessment of Dexia Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+', owing to the bank's improved risk position and liquidity. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point for assigning an issuer credit rating to a bank. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Belgium is 'a-'. We base the ratings on Dexia Bank on the 'a-' anchor and our assessment of its "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "moderate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Our assessment of Dexia Bank's business position as "adequate" reflects its stable and relevant market position, with a 15% share of the Belgian retail market. Although focused domestically, Dexia Bank has good business diversification between banking and insurance services, and retail and local authority clients. We believe management has a clear mandate to prudently manage the bank since the Belgian government acquired it on Oct. 20, 2011, through the Federal Holding Investment Company. Our risk position assessment of "moderate" for Dexia Bank primarily reflects our view that the bank's EUR26 billion investment bond portfolio is highly sensitive to currently volatile credit spreads. The sensitivity mainly derives from a long average maturity of close to 12 years. At year-end 2011 the portfolio carried an unrealized loss of EUR3.3 billion, equivalent to about 60% of Dexia Bank's total adjusted capital at the same date. This unrealized loss is likely to decrease with time as the portfolio is diversified and bears generally low credit risk. Sovereign debt represents 30% of the portfolio. The unrealized loss could markedly affect capital, however, in the event of early sell offs. We consider Dexia Bank's funding to be "average" and its liquidity "moderate." Our view of the bank's funding factors in that its customer deposits (adjusted by Standard & Poor's) funded about 81% of its core customer loans (excluding securities reclassified as loans at year-end 2008). We also take into account the bank's access to wholesale markets and the European Central Bank (unsolicited, AAA/Stable/A-1+) mainly to fund its investment bond portfolio and exposure to Dexia. Our liquidity assessment mainly incorporates the strain on Dexia Bank's liquidity from financing the Dexia exposure. However, we consider that the Belgian government has confirmed its willingness to extend extraordinary liquidity support to Dexia Bank to address this constraint. The long-term rating on Dexia Bank is three notches higher than the SACP. We apply one notch of uplift, which brings the SACP to 'bbb' from 'bbb-', to factor in our view of the Belgian government's willingness to provide short-term extraordinary liquidity to Dexia Bank if needed. We then add two further notches of support because we consider that Dexia Bank has "high" systemic importance in Belgium and the government's "supportive" stance toward the domestic banking sector. Outlook The negative outlook primarily reflects that on the Kingdom of Belgium. The link with the sovereign rating reflects Standard & Poor's view that, if we were to downgrade Belgium to 'AA-', its ability to provide timely support to Dexia Bank would be constrained. If this were to occur, with our assessment of the SACP at the current level, we would lower the rating on Dexia Bank, reflecting a one-notch reduction in the uplift for extraordinary government support. An outlook revision to stable would primarily be based on a change in outlook on the Kingdom of Belgium. In addition, we would revise the outlook to stable if we raised Dexia Bank's SACP to 'bbb+' from 'bbb', factoring in short-term extraordinary government support, following strong improvements in the bank's capital and earnings or its risk position. We believe this is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, however, given the negative impact of the currently weak economy on earnings and potential impairment charges on securities. We could also lower the rating on Dexia Bank if we lowered our BICRA industry risk score for Belgium and the anchor for commercial banks operating in the country. A deterioration in the operating environment for Belgian banks could result in a lowering of the industry risk score and the anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb- Anchor a- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Moderate (-1) Support 3 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 3 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)