(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 26 - OVERVIEW

-- We have lowered our rating on the class A notes following the downgrade of the derivative counterparty, Societe Generale.

-- Societe Generale provides hedging to the transaction through both swaps and caps.

-- Media Finance's series 2 is an Italian RMBS transaction, originated by Banca Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata.

April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on Media Finance S.r.l.'s series 2 class A notes (see list below). When we reviewed the transaction on July 4, 2011 (see "S&P Resolves 171 European Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria CreditWatch Placements (July 4, 2011 Review)"), we did not consider the transaction documents relating to the derivative counterparty, Societe Generale (A/Stable/A-1), to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we tested additional scenarios where we gave no benefit to the swaps or the caps. The class A notes did not pass the stress test. Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, if the derivative agreement reflects replacement language in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria, the counterparty can support tranches rated not higher than the counterparty's issuer credit rating plus one notch. We thus deemed the rating on the class A notes to be weak-linked to the rating on the derivative counterparty (see "S&P Resolves 171 European Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria CreditWatch Placements (July 4, 2011 Review)," published on July 4, 2011), and accordingly we rated them 'AA- (sf)'--i.e., equal to the then-current rating on Societe Generale plus one notch. Following our downgrade of Societe Generale to A/Stable/A-1 on Jan. 23, 2012 (see "Societe Generale And Core Subsidiaries Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'A' Following Sovereign Action; Outlook Stable"), we have today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on Media Finance's series 2 class A notes. We had placed the class A notes on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 21, 2011 (see European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating Actions"). The rationale behind the link with the derivative provider, mainly based on the features of the securitized portfolio, which is currently made up of fixed-rate loans (56% of the current pool), loans with a cap (30%), and a minor share of floating-rate loans (14%). When testing scenarios where the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) is allowed to ramp up to 12%, the derivatives are excluded, and the basis risk is phased in, the transaction suffers from negative carry to the extent that the yield on the pool is lower than the cost of the liabilities. This effect is also amplified by the long foreclosure period that we assume in this transaction (108 months), due to the significant share of loans granted in the south of Italy (80% of the current balance). Based on the pool composition and derivative's replacement language, the rating on class A notes is currently capped at 'A+ (sf)'. Media Finance's series 2 is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, which closed in March 2008 and currently has a pool factor of 58%. Banca Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata, the originator, is a midsize Italian retail bank that operates primarily at a regional level. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

To From Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative Media Finance S.r.l. EUR341.95 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2 A A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg (New York Ratings Team)