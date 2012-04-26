(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 26 - The future ability of insurance firms to invest in infrastructure
projects is likely to depend heavily on whether they use internal models to
determine their Solvency II capital requirements and can persuade regulators
that infrastructure investment merits lower capital reserves, Fitch Ratings
says.
Insurers operating under Solvency II will be able to use either a standard
formula or, if they have more sophisticated risk modelling, an advanced approach
that would need to be approved by their regulator. Infrastructure investments
can be suited to insurers because their cash flow features and long duration are
a good match for the long-term liabilities that insurers have. However, these
investments are treated penally under current proposals for the standard formula
and the high capital charges mean that the risk-adjusted returns would be
relatively low.
Every infrastructure project is different and risk can vary significantly
between projects. We believe insurers operating under the internal model may be
able to persuade regulators that they should attract a significantly smaller
capital charge, although this will require them to show that the investment can
be modelled adequately. This would put infrastructure investments among only a
relatively small number of asset classes where internal models will offer
capital relief.
We believe other assets in this category are likely to include continental
European property, where the stress under the standard formula is 25%. This is
in line with UK property volatility, but the continental European market is
historically less volatile and implies a stress of 12-15%. Certain structured
products, such as asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities may
also benefit under the internal model if sufficient data is available and the
risk profile of the underlying investments justifies a lower capital charge.
For equities and bonds, we believe charges are calibrated in line with the
market average volatility. An insurer's internal model could still provide
relief if the insurer were holding assets that were not in line with the index
used to set the charge. However, we believe the main benefit from internal
models in terms of capital reduction will be where there are complicated risk
reduction strategies or group structures, complex risk-sharing with
policyholders or above-average geographical diversification.
