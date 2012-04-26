(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 26 - In what is certainly a difficult climate for U.S. lenders, four
of the country's biggest banks--JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America
Corp., Citigroup Inc., and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.--reported first-quarter
results that were generally good and consistent with Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' expectations. In general, spreads over benchmark rates on U.S.
financial institutions' five-year senior unsecured debt in the 'AA,' 'A,' and
'BBB' rating categories have widened about 30 basis points (bps) to 60 bps in
the past year, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The
report, titled "Investors Are Repricing Risk At Some Large U.S. Banks Following
Earnings Reports," says the widening is likely because of a difficult U.S.
banking climate, our negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating, and investor
concerns about the eurozone debt crisis. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV
segment on "Capital Markets Update," dated April 23, 2012.) Meanwhile, yields on
the five-year debt of three of these banks--Bank of America, Citigroup
, and Goldman Sachs, all rated A-/Negative/A-2--are almost 100 bps
more than Standard & Poor's 'A-' benchmark. Given our negative outlooks on these
banks--and the 1-in-3 chance of a downgrade in the next two years that this
signals--the yield premium isn't a surprise. But what may be pushing yields
wider are the reasons for the negative outlooks.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)