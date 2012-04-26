(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 26 - Fitch Ratings says that Credit Suisse AG's ('A'/Stable/'F1') Q112 results were generally in line with the agency's expectations of improved performance after a weak Q411 and consequently have no implications for the ratings. The group's Q112 pre-tax profit of CHF1.6bn excluding the impact from movements in own credit spreads improved sharply following a CHF1.4bn adjusted pre-tax loss in the previous quarter. However, Q112 pre-tax profit remained about 32% below the CHF2.3bn adjusted pre-tax profit in Q111. The group's earnings reflect improved market conditions during the quarter and the reorganisation of the group's investment banking operations as the bank concentrates on growth in businesses that generate adequate risk-adjusted returns in a Basel 3 environment. Fitch recognises that Credit Suisse has made good progress in reorganising its investment banking operations to reduce capital-intensive businesses. The agency believes that the bank has a sound track record in implementing strategic changes, but that it will be important for Credit Suisse to protect the franchise in its core business segments, where competition from the other global trading banks is intense. In addition, the bank will have to demonstrate that its business model will allow it to generate adequate capital internally and to reduce earnings volatility in the currently unstable market environment. In Fitch's view, Credit Suisse's risk-weighted assets (RWA) reduction strategy and earnings base both benefited from the more benign operating environment during Q1. The bank will ultimately have to prove that it is capable of generating adequate returns based on its current much-reduced risk profile in a more challenging quarter with subdued client flow business and less favourable asset valuations. Credit Suisse has made significant further progress in reducing RWA in its investment bank, and Basel 3 RWAs at end-Q112 were close to its end-2012 reduction target. In the 12 months to end-March 2012, RWA under Basel 3 in the investment banking division fell by 33% in USD-terms. In Fitch's opinion, Credit Suisse has to maintain its currently adequate internal capital generation and continue to manage the transition to Basel 3 carefully. According to the bank's simulations, its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio on the basis of full transition to the 2019 definitions of CET1 capital at end-2012 would stand at 7%, while its CET1 ratios at end-2012 according to the capital definitions then expected to be in place would be 13.1%. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)