Overview
-- U.S. radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc.'s debt leverage
remains very high, at 7.4x, and the company's margin of compliance with its
total debt leverage covenant governing revolver usage is thin.
-- We believe that debt leverage will remain high and that the access to
its revolving credit facility could become very limited in the second half of
2013 due to tightening covenants.
-- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to stable from
positive.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Cumulus will
be able to maintain adequate liquidity and generate healthy discretionary cash
flow over the intermediate term, despite its high leverage.
Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Atlanta, Ga.-based radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc. to stable
from positive. All ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit
rating, were affirmed.
Rationale
The outlook revision to stable reflects Cumulus' still high debt leverage,
underperformance across several markets, weak long-term fundamentals in radio
advertising, and a thin margin of compliance with its total debt leverage
financial covenant. As of June 30, 2012, the company had a 7% EBITDA margin of
compliance against its leverage covenant, which is only applied if the company
draws on its revolving or swing-line loans or issues letters of credit. The
covenant tightens progressively through 2015 and the company's access to its
revolving credit facility could become severely limited in the second half of
2013 if it is unable to grow its EBITDA base beyond the already identified
acquisition synergies. As of Aug. 9, 2012, the company had no outstanding
balance on the revolving credit facility.
The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects the company's very high leverage
following the August 2011 acquisition of the remaining stake in Cumulus Media
Partners LLC and the September 2011 acquisition of Citadel Broadcasting Corp.
We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" (as per our
criteria), because of the company's healthy EBITDA margin and discretionary
cash flow generation. The company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile
is characterized by very high post-acquisition adjusted leverage of about 7.4x
(including preferred stock), pro forma for synergies anticipated in the third
quarter of 2012. We see the potential for weak industry fundamentals to result
in revenue erosion over the intermediate-to-long term.
Cumulus owns and operates approximately 525 stations in 110 markets, making it
the second-largest diversified radio broadcaster based on the number of
stations. The company's "fair" business risk profile stems from the industry's
exposure to competition from alternative media, risks to ad rate integrity,
and obstacles to significant growth in digital revenue contribution. Digital
revenue currently only accounts for about 4% of total industry revenue. The
consolidated company's good geographic diversity and competitive position in
midsize and large markets, as well as its high EBITDA margin, do not offset
these risks.
In the second half of the year, we expect revenue to be flat and EBITDA to
grow at a high-single-digit percentage rate due to the realization of cost
synergies. We expect that an influx in political advertising revenue will
offset a low-single-digit revenue decline in core advertising revenue. Our
base case scenario assumes that revenue will decline at a low-single-digit
rate in 2013 because of lower political advertising revenue, and pressures on
ad rates and margins from traditional and nontraditional media. We believe
EBITDA could decline at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2013 as
additional synergies become more difficult to identify. Although digital
represents a growth opportunity for Cumulus, it is such a small portion of the
company's revenue that we don't anticipate it will be much of a driver over
the intermediate term. We expect the EBITDA margin to contract by up to 100
basis points in 2013, to the low-30% area (which is still better than most
peers) because of lower revenue and ongoing investments in sales, technology,
content, and the SweetJack social commerce business. Longer term, we see
further risks to radio advertising from traditional and nontraditional media,
which could put downward pressure on ad rates and margins.
In the second quarter of 2012, performance was below our expectations. Pro
forma for the Citadel acquisition in 2011, revenue and EBITDA declined 3% and
2%, respectively, year over year, mainly due to the underperformance of
several large market stations and weak ad demand. EBITDA also suffered from
one-time costs related to acquisitions. The combined entity underperformed our
expectations and the overall radio industry in the quarter. For the trailing
12 months ended June 30, 2012, the company's actual EBITDA margin was about
27%. Adjusting for cost synergies that the company has already implemented,
the pro forma EBITDA margin increases to roughly 32%. The company had realized
roughly $40 million through June 30, 2012, and is expected to recognize an
additional $15 million in the third quarter, which, combined, exceed the $51
million initially identified at the close of the transaction last year.
We consider the combined company's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged." Pro forma for acquisitions and $107 million debt repayment as of
Aug. 9, 2012, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended
June 30, 2012 was high, at 7.2x. The ratio is even higher at 7.4x when we
include debt-like preferred stock. Adjusted leverage is in line with the debt
to EBITDA ratio of greater than 5x that would indicate a "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile. We expect lease-adjusted debt leverage to improve to
the mid- to high-6.5x area over the next year.
We believe conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow at the combined
entity will remain healthy, with the company converting roughly half of its
EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. The combined business has manageable
capital spending needs, at about 3% to 4% of EBITDA. Pro forma EBITDA coverage
of interest (including preferred dividends and adjusted for operating leases)
was about 1.9x as of June 30, 2012. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to
improve to the low-2x area over the next year.
Liquidity
Cumulus' liquidity sources are "adequate" for its uses over the next 12 to 18
months, in our opinion, despite our expectation of minimal revolver access by
the second half of 2013. Relevant factors and assumptions supporting our
liquidity assessment are as follows:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and
facility availability) to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to
18 months.
-- We would expect net sources to remain positive even in the event that
EBITDA declines by more than 15%.
-- We believe tightening covenants could limit Cumulus' access to its
revolving credit facility by the second half of 2013. However, we expect
sources of liquidity to continue to exceed uses by 1.2x or more because of the
company's ability to generate healthy funds from operations. We also expect
the company to be able to obtain an amendment of this covenant, if necessary.
-- In our assessment, the company has well-established relationships with
its banks and a generally high standing in the credit markets.
-- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
Liquidity sources include roughly $200 million available under a $300 million
revolving credit facility (based on covenant restrictions), and roughly $200
million to $250 million of funds from operations in 2012 and 2013. Access to
the revolving credit facility could become limited in 2013 as a result of
tightening covenants. Uses of liquidity for 2012 include manageable working
capital needs, roughly $12 million of capital expenditures, and about $13
million of debt amortization. The company does not have any near-term
maturities until the revolving credit facility comes due in 2016. Under our
base case scenario, we expect Cumulus to generate about $175 million to $225
million of discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013.
The first-lien credit agreement contains a 7.75x leverage covenant, net of
cash that applies if the company draws on its revolving or swing-line loans or
issues letters of credit. The company currently has about a 7% cushion against
its leverage covenant. The covenant tightens progressively through 2015, and
the company's access to its revolving credit facility could become severely
limited in the second half of 2013 if it is unable to grow its EBITDA base
beyond the already identified acquisition synergies. Maintenance of an
adequate cushion of compliance in 2012 will rely on improving business
execution and adhering to management's publicly stated plans to continue
repaying debt.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Cumulus, to be published on
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Cumulus will maintain
adequate liquidity despite the potential for little to no access to its
revolver starting in 2013, risks surrounding longer-term secular trends in
radio, and fewer opportunities to reduce expenses in 2013. We believe that
either an upgrade or downgrade is unlikely over the near term.
Still, we could raise our rating if Cumulus reduces leverage below 6.0x, while
maintaining liquidity of at least $150 million and a 15% EBITDA margin of
compliance with covenants. Upgrade potential likely would be linked to the
radio industry stabilizing and returning to some modest pace of growth, the
company amending its revolver covenant, and directing the majority of
discretionary cash flow to debt repayment. Conversely, we could lower our
rating if revenue and EBITDA decline by 13% and 35%, respectively, causing
leverage to increase to nearly 10x and EBITDA coverage of interest expense to
decline to the low-1x area, which we view as unlikely over the near term. This
could occur as a result of continued secular pressure on radio advertising
revenue, deterioration in the ratings and profitability of acquired stations,
and debt-financed acquisitions that underperform expectations.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Cumulus Media Inc.
Cumulus Media Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/--
Cumulus Media Holdings Inc.
Secured First Lien BB-
Recovery Rating 1
Secured Second Lien CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Cumulus Media Inc.
Senior Unsecured CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
