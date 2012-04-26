(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 26 - OVERVIEW
-- Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp. (Athilon) is a
credit derivative product company that has sold credit protections primarily
on tranches referencing corporate and sovereign entities in the form of CDS.
-- We raised our issuer credit rating on Athilon to 'BB+' from 'BB' and
affirmed our ratings on the senior subordinated, subordinated, and junior
subordinated notes. The outlook on Athilon is stable.
-- The upgrade reflects the tranche CDS' seasoning credit.
April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised the issuer
credit rating (ICR) on Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp.
(Athilon) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the
senior subordinated, subordinated, and junior subordinated notes. Our outlook on
Athilon is stable (see list).
Athilon is a credit derivative product company (CDPC) that has sold credit
protections primarily on tranches referencing corporate and sovereign entities
in the form of credit default swaps (CDS). Approximately 99% of the reference
entities are corporate and 1% is sovereign.
The upgrade to the ICR reflects our view regarding the seasoning credit of
Athilon's tranche CDS portfolio. Athilon has not entered into new CDS
transactions since 2008, and its CDS portfolio has been in natural
amortization. As of March 28, 2012, the underlying portfolio comprised 72
tranche CDS with a $40.96 billion total notional amount. The tranche CDS'
weighted average maturity was approximately 1.65 years, and the portfolio's
last maturity is June 20, 2016. The tranche CDS portfolio's natural
amortization and the underlying referenced corporate entities' stabilizing
credit performance have contributed to a reduced required capital amount and,
in our view, have provided a greater capital cushion against potential losses.
In 2011, Athilon amended its operating guidelines to expand the types of
investments in which it can invest its excess capital (i.e., capital resources
in excess of the capital required to maintain its ICR). According to the
amended operating guidelines, the haircut to these newly added investment
types is 100% for the purpose of the capital adequacy test related to the ICR.
The affirmations on the senior subordinated, subordinated, and junior
subordinated notes reflect our view that the credit enhancement for the notes
is still consistent with the notes' respective rating levels.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings
currently assigned to Athilon remain consistent with the credit enhancement
available to support them and will take rating actions as it deems necessary.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Transaction-Specific Lifetime Loss Projections For Prime, Subprime,
And Alternative-A U.S. RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published June 27, 2011.
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Revised Lifetime Loss Projections For
Prime, Subprime, And Alt-A U.S. RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published March 25,
2011.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.
-- S&P Corrects Ratings On Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance
Corp.; ICR Affirmed And Note Ratings Lowered, published Oct. 29, 2010.
-- Athilon Capital/Athilon Asset Acceptance Issuer Credit And Senior
Subordinated Note Ratings Lowered; Outlook Stable, published Aug. 3, 2010.
-- Various Rating Actions Taken On Six Global Credit Derivative Product
Companies, published June 21, 2010.
-- Updated Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Global Credit
Derivative Product Companies, published April 27, 2010.
-- Athilon Capital/Athilon Asset Acceptance Issuer Credit Rating Cut To
'A-'; Senior Subordinated Note Rating Cut To 'BB-', published Nov. 20, 2009.
-- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Rating Credit Derivative
Product Companies, published Nov. 3, 2009.
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.
-- Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp. Issuer Credit And
Debt Ratings Lowered, published July 23, 2009.
-- Standard & Poor's Revises U.S. Subprime And Alternative-A RMBS Loss
Assumptions For Transactions Issued In 2005, 2006, And 2007, published July 6,
2009.
-- Revised Projected Losses For U.S. Prime Jumbo RMBS Transactions Issued
In 2005-2007, published June 16, 2009.
-- Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp. Issuer Credit &
Debt Ratings Lowered; Negative Outlook Assigned, published April 7, 2009.
-- Transaction Update: Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance
Corp., published Oct. 31, 2008.
-- Criteria For Rating Global Credit Derivative Product Companies,
published Nov. 4, 2005.
RATING RAISED
Athilon Capital Corp./Athilon Asset Acceptance Corp.
Issue Rating
To From
Issuer credit rating BB+/Stable BB/Stable
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Athilon Capital Corp.
Issue Rating
Senior subordinated note issues B
Subordinated note issues CCC-
Junior subordinated note issues CC
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)