Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA-' rating on the following Laredo Community College District, Texas (LCCD) limited tax debt: --$40.1 million in outstanding limited tax bonds; --$42 million in outstanding maintenance tax notes; --$2.1 million in outstanding public property finance contractual obligations (PPFCOs). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch makes no rating distinction between the maintenance tax notes, PPFCOs, and limited tax bonds given the district's ample taxing margin. KEY RATING DRIVERS: RESOLUTION OF ACCREDITATION CONCERNS UNDERWAY: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that management will be able to fully remedy the accreditation-related deficiencies identified by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) by the end of July 2013. STABLE FINANCIAL PROFILE DESPITE STATE CUTS: The 'AA-' rating primarily reflects the college's track-record of generally solid financial performance despite some recent counter-cyclic enrollment losses and state funding cuts. Stable operations are aided by the college's diverse revenue base, ample taxing margin, and tuition-raising flexibility. Liquidity is sufficient. COMPETITIVELY PRICED EDUCATION: Despite recent tuition and fee hikes, LCCD remains favorably positioned with affordable tuition rates that are equivalent to roughly one-half the cost of a four-year state university. IMPROVEMENT IN AREA'S ECONOMIC METRICS: Area unemployment of 7.8% as of July 2012 reflects a year-over-year decline as employment gains have outpaced still solid labor force growth. Unemployment levels are down from a recent high of 8.9% in 2010 and more closely mirror those of the state while remaining below those of the U.S. due largely to increased economic activity surrounding the nearby Eagle-Ford Shale oil/natural gas formation. FISCAL 2013 TAX BASE GAINS: The tax base has remained relatively stagnant over the past three fiscal years. Since then, the college realized tax base growth in fiscal 2013 of a strong 9% to $12.3 billion in market value. Gains are due largely to increased mineral values. WHAT WOULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION PERSISTENT ACCREDITATION PROBLEMS: Failure to fully resolve all accreditation-related deficiencies identified by SACS by July 2013 would significantly undermine Fitch's confidence in the management team and likely yield negative rating action. Further delay in reaching this accomplishment could negatively impact enrollment and existing revenue streams in the intermediate term. SECURITY The maintenance tax notes and outstanding PPFCOs are secured by an ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the district, limited to up to $0.40 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The security of the outstanding limited tax bonds is an ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the district, limited to up to $0.50 per $100 TAV. CREDIT PROFILE ACCREDITATION ISSUES OUTSTANDING In conjunction with re-affirming LCCD's 10-year accreditation in 2010, SACS identified four areas of non-compliance with accreditation standards primarily related to inadequate procedures and reporting standards to inform and guide institutional improvement. As a result, SACS put the district on notice and began a two-year monitoring of LCCD outside the regular decennial review period. On June 28, 2012, SACS released a notice indicating that the district failed to resolve all outstanding areas of non-compliance within the allotted two-year period. The district's accreditation was re-affirmed for 'good cause,' which reflects SACS' view that LCCD is on the path toward remedying non-compliance with accreditation standards. Fitch takes some comfort in SACS' decision to continue LCCD's accreditation for 'good cause' and believes it reflects well of management's efforts to date. In the process of reaffirming LCCD for 'good cause,' SACS also imposed a 12-month public probation on LCCD, which requires the district to submit a follow-up report in February 2013 (the report) that fully resolves all areas of non-compliance. RESOLUTION OF ACCREDITATION CONCERNS UNDERWAY Fitch's Stable Outlook incorporates the significant, positive efforts already undertaken by management and resultant belief that LCCD will be able to fully resolve its accreditation deficiencies by the end of July 2013. Over the past two years, senior leadership has identified and rectified weaknesses in the internal management of its re-accreditation efforts. These include the creation of an institutional effectiveness unit to centralize current and ongoing oversight of accreditation processes, and purchase of data monitoring and reporting software that is expected to be sufficient to meet SACS' requirements. To date, LCCD has fully trained the applicable staff to use the new software and has finalized the data that will be included in the report. Fitch also maintains confidence in senior leadership's plan to properly execute the production of the report. Management has hired two external consultants with relevant expertise. The timeline, which remains on track, also calls for the completion of a draft copy of the report and multiple reviews in advance of the submission date. The Board of Trustees is actively engaged in the process, which provides an added layer of oversight that bodes well for a favorable resolution. The outcome of the report should be publicly released by the end of July 2013. Should all deficiencies not be remedied, SACS could choose to continue LCCD's accreditation for good cause for one additional year, along with the maintenance of the public sanction, or remove LCCD's accreditation. Fitch will follow-up with a press release once SACS decision is publicly announced. GROWTH IN AREA ECONOMY REFLECTED IN COUNTER-CYCLIC ENROLLMENT DECLINES LCCD encompasses a growing service area that has expanded rapidly at 3% annually since 2000; the city's population is currently estimated at about 242,000. Comparable to many other border credits, income and wealth levels are well below state and national averages. The district's taxing boundaries are coterminous with the city of Laredo, Texas (general obligation bonds rated 'AA' by Fitch), which is located near the U.S.-Mexico border. Tax base growth has been relatively stagnant over the past three fiscal years (fiscals 2010-2012) but a strong 9% gain in market value to $12.3 billion was realized in fiscal 2013. This was due largely to the expanded economic activity and resulting increase in mineral values from the Eagle Ford Shale. At a minimum, Fitch expects that ongoing activity surrounding this relatively newly discovered oil and natural gas formation should allow for continued, modest expansion of the tax base over the near term. In addition, Laredo's international trade activity continues to fuel economic activity, as much of the area's economy revolves around Laredo's role as one of the largest inland border ports of entry. Despite growth in the local labor force, area unemployment levels have declined on a year-over-year basis to 7.8% as of July 2012, which slightly exceeds the state but remains comfortably below the U.S at 7.5% and 8.6% respectively. Given these positive local economic trends, LCCD has experienced counter-cyclic enrollment declines, which is typical for most community colleges. The overwhelming majority of the LCCD students come from within the district's taxing jurisdiction. After realizing solid enrollment gains in fiscal years 2009-2011, the district saw a 6% decline in total semester credit hours (SCH) for fiscal year 2012. Preliminary SCH count for the fall 2012 semester (fiscal 2013) reflects another 6% year-to-date decline that has deepened as compared to the prior year-over-year decline of less than 1%. Nonetheless, current fall SCH count remains at pre-2011 levels. Flat annual enrollment is projected over the near term as management believes the impact on enrollment from expanded Eagle Ford Shale activity has largely played out. In contrast, Fitch believes a more conservative assumption might anticipate further enrollment declines, although notes that the district's favorable financial profile positions it well if moderate enrollment declines in the short term are realized. STABLE FINANCIAL POSITION LCCD benefits from a diverse revenue stream, which includes property taxes for operations and debt service (historically the largest revenue source at nearly 30% or $25.4 million in fiscal 2011), state appropriations, federal revenue, and tuition/fees. At $25.3 million or a high 88% of federal revenues in fiscal 2011, federal revenues for Pell grants provide a comparable portion of the district's total revenues that for the second year, exceeded a slightly reduced state appropriation of $16.8 million. Financial performance remains sound with the district recording a positive 3.4% operating margin in fiscal 2011 that remained in line with the prior year. Tuition and fee increases largely offset a total of 7.5% in mid-year state appropriation reductions. The district closed fiscal 2011 in line with previous projections that included a $2.6 million surplus and increased the unrestricted general fund balance to $15.7 million or approximately 33% of spending, well above the district's stated 15% reserve policy. Liquidity levels, as measured by available funds (defined by Fitch as cash and investments not permanently restricted) totaled approximately $36.3 million in fiscal 2011; however, that number was inflated as it includes unspent bond proceeds. Excluding the proceeds, available funds is estimated to be closer to $21.3 million, which is more in line with the historical level. Preliminary fiscal 2012 data indicates another year of favorable operating performance. Management anticipates the addition of approximately $1 million to unrestricted reserves by year-end. Further biennium state funding reductions were addressed with additional tuition and fee increases as well as the implementation of various efficiencies and cost saving measures. Also, the year's higher tuition/fee revenues helped to offset management's enrollment projection that was missed by about 4%. The fiscal 2013 $50.1 million operating budget is balanced, up roughly 4% from the prior year. The year's increased spending focuses primarily on a modest, across the board salary increases supported by the year's approximately $2.3 million revenue gain from increased tuition and fees and the assumption of flat enrollment. MODERATE DEBT LEVELS; PROGRESS ON MULTI-YEAR CIP Management reports phase two of the district's six-year CIP (fiscals 2010-2015) is largely underway, although slowed from prior projections with the extension of phase two by about a year. In its entirety, the CIP is expected to address deferred maintenance and facility expansion throughout much of the campus. Overall debt levels are moderate at 5% of market value or nearly $2,350 per capita. The district's direct debt includes a sizeable portion of self-supporting revenue bonds. Nonetheless, overall debt levels will likely remain moderately high as the district's debt load will more than double once funding of its current CIP is complete. Amortization of tax-supported debt is below average at just under 45% of principal retired in 10 years. 