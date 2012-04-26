(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative on 65 U.S. Prime and Alt-A RMBS Re-REMICs. The review included 52 classes in 14 Prime Re-REMICs and 171 classes in 51 Alt-A Re-REMICs. The ratings were placed, or remained, on Rating Watch Negative as part of the Oct. 28, 2011 Alt-A and Prime Re-REMIC sector reviews. The rating watch status reflects pending changes to Fitch's Alt-A loss model and small pool criteria. A detailed list of the rating actions can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' by performing a title search for 'U.S. Prime and Alt-A Re-REMIC Rating Actions for April 26, 2012'. In addition, a summary of the mortgage pool and bond analysis can be found by performing a title search for 'RMBS Loss Metrics'. The 171 classes in the 51 Alt-A Re-REMICs were originally identified in the Oct. 28, 2011 Alt-A Re-REMIC review as being at-risk for a downgrade upon completion of pending revisions to the Alt-A loss model. Fitch has not released the revised loss model for the Alt-A sector to date. Therefore, Fitch will maintain the Rating Watch Negative on these classes. Fitch expects any downgrades to generally be one to two rating categories. The 52 classes in the 14 Prime Re-REMICs were originally identified in the Oct. 28, 2011 Prime Re-REMIC review as having exposure to small loan count risk. These classes will remain on Rating Watch Negative, until Fitch releases new criteria for small loan count risk in the coming months. Contact: Committee Chairperson Grant Bailey Grant.bailey@fitchratings.com +1-212-908-0544 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria' (July 8, 2011); --'U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions' (Aug. 9, 2011); --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Fitch Affirms Nearly 90% of Prime RMBS Re-REMICs' (Oct. 28, 2011); --'Fitch Takes Action on Alt-A RMBS Re-REMICs' (Oct. 28, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Prime and Alt-A Re-REMIC Rating Actions for April 26, 2012 U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)