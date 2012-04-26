(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Torchmark Corp. (TMK A/Stable/A-1) and its subsidiaries are unaffected
by the company's executive leadership changes. TMK announced yesterday that
effective June 1, 2012, Chairman and CEO Mark S. McAndrew will step down as CEO,
but will continue to serve in an executive capacity as Chairman of the Board of
the Directors through June 1, 2013. TMK's board of directors has unanimously
appointed Gary L. Coleman, currently TMK's Executive Vice President (EVP) and
CFO, and Larry M. Hutchison, currently TMK's EVP and General Counsel, as
co-CEOs, effective June 1, 2012. Frank M Svoboda, currently TMK's Vice President
and Director of Tax, has been appointed EVP and CFO, and Robert Brian Mitchell,
currently Senior Vice President and General Counsel of each of TMK's insurance
subsidiaries, has been appointed EVP and General counsel, effective June 1,
2012. We do not expect any significant changes to the company's strategic
direction as a result of these executive leadership changes. We believe the
changes reflect good continuity and an orderly transition.
(New York Ratings Team)