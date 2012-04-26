LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.5bn this week
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
April 26 Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N): * Moodys says tenets sr. secured notes rated b1; sr. unsecured notes rated
caa1; cfr unchanged at b2
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage: