Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'F1+' rating to the following
Commonwealth of Massachusetts general obligation (GO) revenue anticipation notes
(RANs):
--$600 million 2012 series A RANs due April 25, 2013;
--$600 million 2012 series B RANs due May 23, 2013.
The notes are scheduled to sell through competitive bid on Sept. 27, 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--GO PLEDGE OF COMMONWEALTH: The notes are a general obligation of the
Commonwealth (long-term rating of 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook).
--STRONG COVERAGE BY PROJECTED CASHFLOWS: Projected receipts provide strong
coverage of note repayment and the balance in the stabilization fund provides
substantial additional cushion.
--GENERAL COMMONWEALTH CREDIT FACTORS: Massachusetts has a broad and diverse
economy with the second highest personal income per capita in the nation. The
Commonwealth's financial management has shown a commitment to conservative
budgeting and sound financial practices over time. Debt levels are high for a
U.S. state government, and the combined burden of debt and pensions is also well
above the median for U.S. states rated by Fitch.
SECURITY
The notes are general obligations of the Commonwealth to which its full faith
and credit is pledged.
CREDIT PROFILE
The Commonwealth, which makes large quarterly local aid payments, is a regular
annual issuer of RANs. The size of the $1.2 billion fiscal 2013 RANs sale
matches those of the prior three fiscal years; however, the Commonwealth's
overall financial position is significantly improved after steep revenue
declines in the recession. Recent legislation to move to monthly local aid
payments starting in fiscal 2014 should reduce the need for cashflow borrowing
in future years.
The $1.2 billion in RANs being issued represent a moderate 2.4% of projected
fiscal 2013 cash receipts. Coverage is very strong at 5 times (x) for the series
A maturity in April and 4x for the series B maturity in May. The current
official cashflow forecast projects a fiscal 2013 non-segregated operating cash
ending balance of $2.1 billion.
The Commonwealth's stabilization fund is a segregated fund. Strong revenue
performance in fiscal 2011 allowed for an increase in the fund balance to $1.4
billion, up from $670 million at the end of fiscal 2010. The reported balance
grew further to $1.5 billion in fiscal 2012, which ended on June 30, despite
more modest revenue growth. Although a draw on the fund is included in the
budget for the current fiscal 2013, reserve funding is expected to remain solid
at $1.3 billion and a mechanism that requires the automatic deposit of one-time
judgments and settlement payments could add to the balance. Fitch notes that
the stabilization fund can be drawn on with appropriation fairly expeditiously
as needed and, as such, provides substantial additional cushion.
The notes being sold are the only RANs planned for fiscal 2013. The next
cashflow forecast is scheduled for late November 2012.
For more information on the Commonwealth's general credit, see Fitch's release
'Fitch Rates Massachusetts' $400MM GO Bonds 'AA+'; Outlook Stable' dated Sept.
21, 2012.