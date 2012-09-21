(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Florentia Limited, as follows: EUR392m class A due September 2024 (XS0832456627): 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable EUR121m class B due September 2024 (XS0832457278): 'AAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable EUR141m class C due September 2024 (XS0832457864): 'Asf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable EUR50m class D due September 2024 (XS0832458086): 'BBBsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable EUR50m class E due September 2024 (XS0832458599): 'BBB-sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement and the transaction's sound legal structure. Final ratings are subject to receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. This transaction is a securitisation arranged for the refinancing of senior loans previously originated for the acquisition of a portfolio of German multifamily housing assets managed by Vitus Immobilien S.a.r.l (Vitus; not rated) and securitised in the Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) plc transaction in 2005. An escrow agreement will regulate the process of the refinancing; prior to the refinancing date on 28th September 2012, funds from the note issuance will be held in a refinancing account at Deutsche Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). The issuer will apply the issuance proceeds to advance the loans to German limited partnerships and limited liability companies acting as borrowers. The collateral is concentrated in 10 cities in West Germany (predominantly Bremen, Kiel and Monchengladbach) and it is considered to be comparable to that owned by other large multifamily housing companies in Germany. The cash flows generated by the portfolio have been relatively stable over time, with occupancy levels improving in recent years after a slight deterioration, mainly due to modernisation and capital expenditure programs undertaken in 2007-2010. As a result, the vacancy rate has decreased and the portfolio has now stabilised around an occupancy ratio of 95%. The securitised loan benefits from a moderate reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 64% (including the continuing debt), as well as a strong debt-service-coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.62x and scheduled amortisation, which will reduce the LTV to 60% at scheduled maturity in 2017. Fitch's estimates the LTV to be higher, based on a 6% net equivalent yield and slightly more conservative assumptions on stressed cost and vacancy assumptions. Post refinancing, an aggregate amount of c.EUR207m of the borrowers' senior ranking indebtedness will remain outstanding (the continuing debt). Payments due on the continuing debt will rank ahead of those of the A1 senior loans. In addition to the continuing debt, there are a number of further facilities subordinated via an intercreditor agreement. These comprise the A1 junior loans, the A2 loan and mezzanine loans; although, only the A1 senior loans are secured by first-ranking land charges over the assets. The transaction contains some positive features, which differ from vintage CMBS deals. Firstly, the notes benefit from a seven year 'tail period' following scheduled maturity in October 2017, allowing sufficient time for a protracted workout and substantial de-leveraging if needed. Moreover, a mechanism effectively capping Euribor at 8% of the interest rate payable on the notes during the tail period is also envisaged. This feature partially mitigates the risk of Euribor increase that could occur after scheduled maturity, when the underlying loans will revert to floating rate. Furthermore, the transaction does not envisage a controlling class. However, the servicing agreement incorporates a clearly defined noteholder committee process, which allows the servicer, or special servicer, to consult with a majority of noteholders on material loan events such as modifications or waivers in respect to the senior and subordinated loans, property disposals, and enforcement proceedings, amongst others. The absence of a single controlling class, typically able to obstruct loan workouts against the preference of the majority of noteholders, is also seen as a transaction positive. Finally, the transaction documentation allows for a termination of the asset management contracts should the loans default, therefore facilitating a change in management should the special servicer deem this replacement to be beneficial for a successful work-out. Deutsche Bank AG will perform the roles of liquidity facility provider, hedge provider and issuer account bank. Whilst a sudden deterioration in Deutsche Bank's ratings could negatively affect the notes' ratings, the triggers set in the transaction documents are in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria (see 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated May 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis will be detailed in the final transaction report which will be available at www.fitchratings.com at transaction closing, expected on 26th September 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)