Sept 21 - The trailing 12-month U.S. high yield default rate returned to 2.2% in August after sliding to 2% in July, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. The month's three defaults - ATP Oil & Gas, Broadview Networks, and K-V Pharmaceutical - added a combined $2 billion to the year's default tally, bringing the year-to-date issuer count to 23 and the par value of bonds affected by the defaults to $12.2 billion. This compares with 10 issuers and $4.7 billion in defaults in the first eight months of 2011. The default rate is expected to end the year in a range of 2.5%-3.0%. A Fitch study of price data on defaulted issues in the six months prior to default revealed that while recoveries tend to be higher in low default rate environments, defaults also tend to occur more frequently from higher price points. The results warn that high market prices provide less comfort about the inevitability of default during periods of overall price appreciation. Over the period 2010 through August 2012, 36% of defaulted issues in Fitch's U.S. high yield default index were trading at a price level of 80% of par or higher six months prior to default, while less than 20% of defaulted issues from 2008 to 2009 traded at such high levels at the six-month mark. While corporate fundamentals and funding conditions remain solid, the economy's sluggish performance in recent quarters is having an impact. The aggregate financial results of a sample group of 309 companies rated 'BB' or 'B' confirms that corporate performance lost some momentum in the second quarter. Revenue and EBITDA grew at the slowest pace in two years.Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight -- July 2012