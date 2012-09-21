Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Southern California Public Power Authority's gas project revenue bonds series 2007A and 2007B to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. Today's rating action follows Fitch's upgrade of American International Group Inc.'s (AIG) Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook on Sept. 11, 2012. AIG acts as a guarantor to the commodity swap provider in the transaction. AIG also guarantees the obligations of subsidiaries providing guaranteed investment contracts for investment returns on the debt service fund and on the balance in the working capital account. However, these obligations have been collateralized. The long-term ratings and Outlook on the above prepaid gas bonds are determined by Fitch's assessment of the transaction structure and the credit quality of entities involved in the transaction. Bond proceeds were used to fund the prepayment of natural gas supplies between the issuer and the gas supplier, J. Aron & Co. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CHANGE IN COUNTERPARTY RATINGS: The long-term rating on the bonds will continue to be determined by Fitch's assessment of the transaction structure, the role of each counterparty in the structure, and their credit quality. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Rating Prepaid Energy Transactions', dated Aug. 7, 2012; --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated May 30, 2012; --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', dated Feb. 28, 2012; --'Prepay Gas Transactions: Focus on Counterparty Risk,' dated Feb. 23, 2009; --'Southern California Public Power Authority (CA)' dated Oct. 1, 2007. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating Prepaid Energy Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Prepay Gas Transactions: Focus on Counterparty Risk Southern California Public Power Authority (CA)