FOREX-Hopes of U.S. tax cuts lift dollar index to 3-week high

* Greenback hits two-week peak vs yen after Trump-Abe meeting * Investors await Yellen's testimony before Congress * Futures imply traders see 1 in 5 chance of March rate hike (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 13 The dollar rose to a near three-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday, lifted by hopes of U.S. tax cuts to stoke corporate profits and investments, as well as bets on whether the Federal Reserve may raise intere