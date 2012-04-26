(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S.-based Mastro's Restaurants LLC's strong performance throughout
2011 and an equity contribution from its sponsor resulted in liquidity
improvement. We expect further profitability gains to propel modest
improvement of credit measures during 2012.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'CCC'.
-- We are also raising our bank loan rating on the company's $100 million
senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The '4' recovery rating on this debt
remains unchanged.
-- The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and
our expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Woodland Hills, Calif.-based Mastro's to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on Mastro's $100 million
senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating on these notes
remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation for an average (30% to
50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
Our ratings on Mastro's Restaurants LLC reflect our anticipation that the
company will maintain "adequate" liquidity as it continues to benefit from
profitability gains. This improved liquidity is partly due to the recent $8
million equity contribution from the company's sponsor. This equity infusion
allowed the company to repay outstanding balances under the revolver and
provides greater flexibility for future expansion plans.
We view Mastro's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and anticipate
that credit measures will remain characteristic of this category in the near
term. Despite recent profitability gains, total debt to EBITDA remained
elevated at about 11x on Dec. 28, 2011 and EBITDA coverage of interest was
thin at only about 0.9x. We anticipate only modest improvement of these
measures during 2012, mainly from EBITDA growth, because debt levels will
continue to increase as a result of accruing interest on the company's seller
note, accruing dividends on the preferred equity, and higher lease commitments
related to new restaurant openings.
We view Mastro's business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting risks we
associate with its participation in the highly competitive restaurant
industry, small revenue and EBITDA base, lack of geographic diversity, and
narrow food focus.Strong sales performance during 2011 and year-to-date 2012
bolstered EBITDA growth; still, given Mastro's small EBITDA base, its
profitability is susceptible to commodity inflation and declining guest
traffic. We anticipate a rebound in business travel and corporate spending
will continue to propel operational gains. Our specific assumptions for the
company include:
-- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent area during 2012 on
strong same-store sales growth in California, Chicago, and Las Vegas, offset
to some extent by weaker performance in Arizona.
-- Modest EBITDA margin expansion due to sales leverage, offset by
commodity inflation.
-- Slightly negative to flat free operating cash flows resulting from
higher capital spending to fund the opening of the Palm Desert location and
the expansion of the Beverly Hills restaurant.
Liquidity
Mastro's liquidity is adequate. We anticipate the company will be able to
withstand adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months while
maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect coverage of uses by sources in excess of 1.2x or more over
the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- Covenant compliance would also survive an unanticipated 15% drop in
EBITDA.
-- There are no near-term debt maturities.
Following the equity infusion, the company repaid its outstanding borrowings
under the revolver during the first quarter of 2012. As of March 2012
quarter-end, the company had about $4 million of cash and full availability
under its $12 million revolver. The revolver matures in January 2014 and the
$100 million senior secured notes mature in May 2014. We anticipate the
company will address these debt maturities over the next several quarters.
We expect the company to be free operating cash flow flat to slightly negative
during 2012 because of plans for higher capital spending.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Mastro's
Restaurants, to be published as soon as possible following this release on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and our
expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months. It
also reflects our expectations that Mastro's will maintain adequate liquidity
and modestly improve its credit measures.
We could lower our ratings if increasing competition, a weak economic
recovery, and decreasing customer spending lead to restrained profitability,
resulting in deterioration of liquidity such that its sources would not be
sufficient to cover its uses for the next 12 months. Although unlikely in the
next 12 months, we could upgrade Mastro's if leverage declines to less than
6x, which would result from significant EBITDA growth, as we do not expect any
substantial debt reduction in the near future.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Mastro's Restaurants LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- CCC/Negative/--
Upgraded
To From
Mastro's Restaurants LLC
Senior Secured B- CCC
Recovery Rating 4 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)