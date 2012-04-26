(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Compania General de Electricidad S.A. (CGE) and its electric subsidiaries, both in international scale Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in local and foreign currency and in national scale. In addition, equity and short-term ratings were affirmed. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn CGE's IDR. The rating action affects the following Chilean national scale ratings: Compania General de Electricidad S.A. (CGE): -- International scale IDR (LC&FC) at 'BBB-'; -- Long-term national scale rating at 'A+(cl)'; -- Local bonds rating at 'A+(cl)'; -- Short-term national scale rating at 'F1+(cl)'; -- Commercial paper rating at 'F1+(cl)/A+(cl)' -- Equity rating at 'Level 2'. CGE Distribucion S.A.: -- Long-term national scale rating at 'A+(cl)'; -- Local bonds rating at 'A+(cl)'; -- Short-term national scale rating at 'F1+(cl)'; -- Commercial paper rating at F1+(cl)/A+(cl). Transnet S.A.: -- Long-term national scale rating at 'A+(cl)' -- Local bonds rating at 'A+(cl)'. Cia. Nacional de Fuerza Electrica S.A. (Conafe): -- Long-term national scale rating at 'A+(cl)'; -- Local bonds rating at 'A+(cl)'. Empresa Electrica de Magallanes S.A. (Edelmag): -- Equity rating at 'Level 4'. The Outlook revision to Negative on the group's ratings reflects that the credit metrics are out of range for their rating category, and the uncertainty regarding the company's capacity to achieve a sustained improvement in its financial indicators. This, once the difficulties associated to the implementation of the new IT platform, which have been affecting the company at least until 2011, are resolved. Going forward, Fitch expects the company to show a cash flow generation that allows a higher financial flexibility to reduce its debt level. In this respect, the decisions to be made in terms of dividends and Capex plan will be key factors for the definition of a sustainable tendency in the financial indicators. Fitch considers a positive sign the dividend reduction that CGE announced in the first quarter of 2012 and will make a follow up on this matter. Otherwise, Fitch would expect that group is able to sustain a growing EBITDA generation that is not based in an increase of the debt levels. A downgrade of the group's ratings may occur if the consolidate leverage measured as financial debt to EBITDA does not show a sustained reduction tendency in order to achieve a level close to 5.0 times (x) by 2013. Changes in Management The group's operations have been lately framed in a public dispute among its main shareholders. Such disagreement ended through a successful agreement in April 2012 which included the definitive termination of the last shareholder agreement they had. Additionally, a large portion of CGE's top management was replaced during the last month, all of which implies an additional challenge and an opportunity for the group in terms of corporate governance. Extraordinary Losses Affected the Company's Results As of December 2011, CGE recorded a weak consolidated EBITDA generation of CL$261.501 million, well below Fitch's projections, which took the financial debt to EBITDA ratio to 6.7x. However, this EBITDA calculation includes extraordinary charges for close to CL$40.000 million related to bad debt provisions, billing issues and expenses linked to the solving of problems generated during the implementation of the new IT platform. Thus, adjusting the EBITDA to a more normalized level, the financial debt to EBITDA leverage could be around 5.8x, at the same level showed in June 2011. In this respect, and although Fitch expected CGE to post a financial leverage ratio above 5.0x until 2013, the projection of such metric was estimated with a steady and consistent decreasing trend. Due to this, and as there has not been any improvement as of December 2011, Fitch believes that the evolution of such indicator in the next 12 months and the actions that might be taken accordingly could pressure or not the group's ratings. Cash Flow Generation Improves In terms of cash flow generation, an operating cash flow of CL$246.400 million by year-end 2011 shows that the company's collection process is behaving more regularly. This is more evident in the individual figures of the energy distribution companies CGE Distribucion and Conafe. However, such operating cash generation level still looks weak as compared to the EBITDA, and Fitch would expect it to grow stronger in the mid-term. Consolidated dividend payments that totaled CL$88.900 million and a significant Capex of CL$167.600 million led to a negative consolidated free cash flow. Fitch expects that the company will redefine its Capex program for the next years, as in current conditions maintaining a negative free cash flow on a regular basis would further pressure the ratings. Consolidated debt as of Dec. 31, 2011, reached CL$1.749 billion, with debt maturities of $328 billion in 2012 (of which CL$78 billion correspond to revolving lines) and $266 billion in 2013, including capital and interests. Total liquidity stood at $51 billion. CGE continues to benefit from a diversified portfolio of assets in the Chilean power sector, which operates in a transparent and consolidated regulatory environment. CGE Group, through its subsidiaries and affiliates participates in the electric and gas sector in Chile and, to a lesser degree, in the Argentinean market. CGE is the largest electricity distributor with annual physical sales of over 11,700 GWh and more than 2.4 million customers in Chile. CGE also participates in the gas business through its 56.6% owned subsidiary Gasco S.A. (national scale rating of 'A+(cl)' by Fitch), which operates the distribution, transportation and commercialization of liquefied gas, while Metrogas (51.8% owned by Gasco) participates in the natural gas distribution business in central Chile. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)