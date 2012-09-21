Overview -- Banamex continues to maintain its position as a leading bank in Mexico, with above-average diversification by business activities and strong capitalization. -- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' global scale ratings and 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' national scale ratings on Banamex. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Banamex will maintain its strong market position and risk-adjusted capitalization, its status as a "core" subsidiary of its parent, Citigroup Inc., and its position as a highly systemically important bank in Mexico. Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' global scale ratings on Banco Nacional de Mexico S.A. (Banamex). At the same time, we affirmed the 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' Mexican national scale ratings on Banamex. The outlook on the long-term ratings remains stable. We also affirmed our 'mxAAA' and 'BBB/A-2' ratings on Banamex's senior unsecured debt and certificates of deposit, respectively. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'. Rationale The ratings on Banamex reflect our view of its "strong" (as our criteria define the term) business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Mexico is 'bbb'. We believe that the main risk for banks operating in Mexico is economic risk, resulting from the population's low income level (from a global perspective) and the decline in payment capacity because of low levels of domestic savings. Banks in Mexico also face challenges associated with lending within a legal framework that is still establishing a track record of creditor rights. However, underwriting standards have improved, and there currently are no asset bubbles in Mexico's economy. Industry risk is not as high because of conservative regulation, but supervision still needs to be strengthened. Healthy competitive dynamics fuel the lending system, funding is based on stable deposits, and the domestic debt markets are expanding rapidly. We classify the Mexico's government as "supportive" to its banking system, based the support it had provided to banks in the past and our belief that it has the capacity to help banks withstand problems. Banamex's maintains a "strong" business position, in our view. Our assessment reflects the bank's strong business stability that its large and well-diversified base of customers support, as well as its strong diversification by business activities. Banamex is the main subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Banamex S.A. de C.V. (GFB; not rated). GFB is the second-largest financial group in Mexico (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency A-/Stable/A-2) by assets, based on a market share of 20% as of June 2012. This represents a competitive advantage for Banamex that supports its business position, considering the ample base of financial products that the bank can offer through other entities in the group. These entities include a brokerage firm, an insurance company, a pension fund, mutual funds, a leasing company, and they are all leading players in their respective markets. Banamex focuses on building long-standing customer relationships. During the financial crisis in 2008-2009, the bank successful retained and increased its client base, despite the adverse conditions of global financial markets and the difficulties its parent, Citigroup Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2), was experiencing at the time. Banamex is the second-largest bank in Mexico, with a market share of 18.7% of total assets as of June 2012--just behind BBVA Bancomer S.A.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) market share of 20.8%. Banamex remains a leading bank in the corporate and commercial segments, with market share of 14% of total loans for both segments as of June 2012. Banamex supports the corporate segment through its balance sheet by providing loans, as well as through the debt and capital markets by leading these transactions. In fact, Banamex has a strong participation in debt and capital markets' issuances. In the consumer segment, the bank has been growing importantly (above 30% in 2011), particularly through payroll loans. Banamex is the second-largest bank in this segment, with a strong market share of 25.5%. We believe the bank's strong participation in the consumer segment provides good diversification to its revenue base. We also believe that Banamex has significant growth potential, considering the still low banking coverage in the country (27.5% of GDP in 2011) and the opportunity to penetrate large deposit customers through loan products. We assess Banamex's capital and earnings as "strong." According to our expectations, Banamex's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio remained strong as of year-end 2011, at 11.5%. We expect the bank will maintain a RAC ratio of 10.0%-11.0% during the next two years. Our assessment assumes loan growth of about 15% in 2012 and 12% in 2013, with a stable net interest margin, and large dividend payments during the projected period--in line with those in the last two years. Our capital sustainability analysis supports our expectation of a decreasing RAC trend, though Banamex's risk-adjusted capitalization would remain strong. We believe that the bank's strong quality of capital and its adequate earnings capacity will keep supporting its capitalization in the future. The bank's earnings are sufficient to cover normalized losses; its three-year average earnings buffer is 2.0%, which we consider adequate. Banamex's capital base does not include hybrid instruments or subordinated debt. The bank does not report goodwill since the sale of the pension fund (Afore Banamex S.A. de C.V.) to GFB. In addition, we do not deduct tax-loss carry forwards from the bank's capital, since deferred taxes correspond mainly to the creation of credit risk provisions. Regarding its quality of earnings, we believe that the bank will likely maintain core earnings to Standard & Poor's risk-weighted assets and average adjusted assets of about 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively, in 2012 and 2013. In addition, we also expect preprovision operating income to average assets of about 3%. Banamex's risk position remains "adequate," in our view. After the bank's loan portfolio contracted by 5.1% in 2010 (primarily because its customers were financing through capital markets), total loans increased by 18.6% in 2011, and the bank maintained this trend during the first half of 2012. However, we expect that Banamex's pace of growth will slow down during the second half of 2012, in line with Mexico's economy. As a result, we expect that the bank's loan growth will be about 15% by year-end 2012. Despite the double-digit growth the bank achieved in 2011 and that it expects for 2012, Banamex's loan composition has not changed significantly, and we do not expect it to change in the future. Even though consumer loans have grown at a faster pace with respect to corporate and commercial loans (including loans to financial institutions and government) these consumer loans and mortgages still have a lower participation (33% and 15% of total loans, respectively) as of June 2012, compared with corporate and commercial loans (which combined represent 52% of total loans). The bank has been making efforts to improve its retail loans diversification by products. Credit cards--the bank's main consumer product--as proportion of total consumer and mortgage loans declined to 38% as of June 2012 from 45% as of June 2010. Personal loans also declined due to the bank's penetration on the payroll line of business since 2011, while mortgages remain the second-largest consumer product, representing 32% of total consumer loans. Banamex's loans are well distributed by customers. During the past years, the proportion of consumer loans and mortgages has each increased in the loan portfolio, resulting in better diversification by individual debtor. Loans to related parties represented a low 5% (Mexican peso 20.528 billion) and 7% (MXN21.953 billion) of total loans in 2011 and 2010, respectively. The bank's exposure to related parties primarily comprises entities whose shareholders are part of its board of directors; the bank does not fund Citigroup. We do not expect the bank's exposure to related parties to increase significantly. Mexican banks' exposure to states and municipalities presents some risk due to the difficulties these entities are facing. For Banamex, most of these loans are guaranteed by tax transfers from the federal government, and we expect that the bank's loans to states and municipalities will remain below 10% of its total loans. Since 2008, when Banamex reported higher nonperforming assets (NPAs; past due loans plus foreclosed assets) of 2.9%, the bank reduced and stabilized NPAs to 1.6% as of June 2012. The amount is fully covered, with reserves to NPAs of 2.65x. Credit losses also decreased following the peak achieved in 2009 (7%) and 2008 (9%). Charge-offs to average customer loans was 3.3% as of June 2012, and we expect this ratio to remain at about 3.5% during the next two years. In our opinion, Banamex's funding is "average' for the Mexican banking industry, and its liquidity position as "adequate." The bank's funding base is well distributed among deposits, interbank loans, repurchase agreements, senior unsecured debt, and other money market instruments. Banamex does not rely on its parent (Citigroup) for funding purposes. Core customer deposits remain the bank's main source of funding, representing 61.4% of its funding base as of June 2012. These deposits are distributed by sight deposits (76%) and time deposits (24%), and Banamex maintains low funding costs, compared with its peers'. In addition, we believe that the bank's customer deposits are well distributed, with no significant concentrations by depositors, in fact retail customers represent about 60%-70% of total deposits. With net loan to deposit of less than 85%, we believe that the bank still has space to expand its loan portfolio through cheaper and well-diversified funding sources. Banamex does not have significant refinancing risk, in our view, as a result of its ample liquidity and access to several funding sources, mainly core customer deposits. The bank's total market debt was MXN16.881 billion as of June 2012, representing 2.2% of its funding base. Banamex has a comfortable market debt maturity profile, with the next maturity scheduled for November 2015 (MXN7.000 billion). Repurchase agreements and interbank loans represent 31.4% and 5.1% of the bank's funding base, respectively. Banamex liquidity is "adequate," in our view. If considering the bank's unrestricted trading securities, these liquid assets represent about 20%-30% of its core customer deposits. In addition, the bank's liquid assets fully cover wholesale funding (interbank loans plus senior unsecured debt). We expect liquidity to remain adequate, given the bank's manageable refinancing risk and our expectation that it will maintain its ample retail deposit base. We consider Banamex a "core" subsidiary of its U.S.-based parent, Citigroup. The Mexican subsidiary operates in lines of business integral to the overall group strategy, and it continues to benefit from its parent for management expertise, infrastructure, brand name, product development, etc. Banamex is also closely linked to Citigroup's reputation and risk management. During the last three years, Banamex represented, on average, more than 5% of Citigroup's total equity and about 7% of its operating revenues. However, the issuer credit ratings on Banamex do not incorporate notches of support and are limited by the sovereign credit ratings on Mexico given that we do not expect Citigroup to support Banamex in a sovereign stress scenario. We believe that the economic factors that could cause a sovereign stress would also affect the bank's fundamentals. Outlook The stable outlook on Banamex reflects our base case expectation that the bank's business position and risk-adjusted capitalization will remain strong. We also expect that Banamex will keep taking advantage of its parents' expertise and international business relationships, and benefit from GFB's strong presence in Mexico. We believe that the bank will maintain a strong RAC ratio, based on our expectation of 15% loan growth in 2012 and 12% in 2013, with stable net interest margins, and charge-offs of less than 3.5% during the next two years. We also believe that Banamex will maintain its standing as a core subsidiary of Citigroup. Because the sovereign ratings on Mexico constrain our ratings on Banamex, our ratings on the bank will likely move in tandem with our sovereign ratings on Mexico. We believe that a downgrade is unlikely because of the bank's current SACP. Even if the SACP were to deteriorate because the bank's capital fell below our expectations, as a result of larger-than-expected dividend payments, or if the bank's risk position weakened, we would not revise the ratings but rather add notches of support due to the bank's core importance to Citigroup. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 SACP a- Anchor bbb Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -2 Related Criteria And Research -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco Nacional de Mexico S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+ Senior Unsecured mxAAA Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 