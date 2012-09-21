Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has taken several rating actions on Del Monte
Corporation (Del Monte).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B';
--$750 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolver at 'BB/RR1';
--$1.3 billion unsecured notes at 'CCC+/RR6''.
Due to its recovery analysis, Fitch has downgraded the following rating:
--$2.6 billion secured term loan B to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. At July 29, 2012,
Del Monte had approximately $3.9 billion of total debt.
Negative Outlook:
The Negative Outlook on Del Monte's ratings is due to the fact that post LBO
deleveraging is taking longer than Fitch had originally anticipated as total
debt-to-operating EBITDA is likely to remain above 7.0x for 2013. The high
leverage is due to weaker than expected operating performance in 2012 and
potential margin pressure in 2013 due to high input costs.
For the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended July 29, 2012, total
debt-to-operating EBITDA was 7.5 times (x), up from 6.3x at May 1, 2011
following Del Monte's leverage buyout (LBO) on March 8, 2011. LTM operating
EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 2.1x, and funds from operations (FFO) fixed
charge coverage was 1.9x. LTM free cash flow (FCF) was $189.3 million. Fitch
expects leverage and coverage metrics to remain relatively stable in fiscal
2013. Fitch's EBITDA calculation excludes derivative gains/losses which Del
Monte currently reports below the operating line.
Recent Operating Performance:
During fiscal 2012, Del Monte's consolidated sales were flat while the firm's
gross margin declined 240 basis points (bps) to 28.6%. The operating margin for
Pet Products declined to 17.4% from 21.2% and to 6.5% from 9.6% for Consumer
Products. Sales growth improved during the first quarter of fiscal 2013 but
operating margins continued to decline due to higher ingredient and marketing
costs. The declines during the first quarter exclude $19 million of cash gains
from commodity hedges which are reported below the operating line. Del Monte
announced a 5% - 7% price increase across its pet portfolio effective November
2012, or the second half of fiscal 2013.
Fitch believes pricing and productivity savings, which have historically totaled
3% - 4% of cost of goods sold, will only partially offset cost pressure in
fiscal 2013 due to the pricing lag and the weak consumer spending environment.
Furthermore, FCF in 2013 could be at the low end of Fitch's normalized run rate
of $100 million - $150 million due to higher inventory-related working capital.
Rating Rationale:
Del Monte's ratings reflect the firm's high financial leverage, good cash flow
generation, ample liquidity, and competitive market position. Del Monte has
well-known brands, many of which hold No. 1 and No. 2 market share positions, in
categories facing favorable demographic trends. Pet food/snacks is benefiting
from significant household dog and cat ownership while processed produce is
supported by growing demand for healthier food. Del Monte is committed to
driving innovation and investing behind its brands, which in addition to
namesake Del Monte include Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9 Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits, Milo's
Kitchen, Contadina and College Inn.
Del Monte's credit profile benefits from the diversification provided by its
high-margin pet food/snacks business and the cash flow contribution of its
consumer foods operations. During the fiscal year ended April 29, 2012, Pet
Products represented 51% of Del Monte's $3.7 billion of revenue and 73% of its
$420 million of operating income excluding corporate expenses. Consumer Products
represented the remaining 49% and 27%, respectively.
Fitch remains concerned about the sustainability of Del Monte's margins in Pet
Products given significantly larger and less levered competitors and the
competitiveness of the category. As such, ratings reflect Fitch's expectation
that Del Monte can maintain consolidated EBITDA margins in the mid-teens range
over the long run and that the company can generate $100 million - $150 million
FCF annually. Del Monte generates most of its FCF during the second half of its
fiscal year because of seasonal working capital requirements.
Recovery Ratings:
The downgrade of Del Monte's secured term loan is due to Fitch's updated view
that outstanding balances on the ABL revolver would have priority if the firm's
balance sheet was restructured. Del Monte's ABL revolver has a first-priority
lien on accounts receivable, inventory and cash (ABL Priority Collateral) which
are more liquid assets. The ABL revolver has a second-priority lien on
substantially all of Del Monte's other assets. The company's secured term loan
has a first-priority lien on substantially all other assets and a
second-priority lien on ABL Priority Collateral. Fitch's recovery analysis
assumes revolver capacity, based on a historical average of a firm's ABL
borrowing base, would be fully drawn if a company was in distress. All of Del
Monte's debt is guaranteed by domestic operating subsidiaries.
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on Del Monte's ABL revolver indicates that Fitch views
recovery prospects on these obligations as outstanding at 91% or better. The
'RR2' rating on the firm's term loan reflects Fitch's opinion that recovery
would be superior or in the 71% - 90% range. Lastly, the 'RR6' rating assigned
to the company's senior unsecured notes denotes Fitch's belief that recovery
would be poor at 10% or less if the bonds went into default.
Liquidity, Maturities, and Covenants:
Del Monte's liquidity is ample. At July 29, 2012, the company had $764.5 million
of liquidity consisting of $272.4 million of cash and $492.1 million of revolver
availability. Del Monte's undrawn ABL revolver, which matures March 8, 2016, had
a borrowing base of $522.8 million. Letters of credit totaling $30.7 million
were issued under the facility. The facility is bound by a springing
fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.0x. Del Monte is not subject to a maximum
leverage or minimum EBITDA covenant.
Scheduled maturities of long-term debt are minimal. As of July 29, 2012, $26.3
million is due annually beginning in fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2017. Del
Monte's term loan requires quarterly principal payments of 0.25% of outstanding
principal until maturity on March 8, 2018. On June 28, 2012, Del Monte made a
payment of $91.1 million representing the excess annual cash flow payment due
for fiscal 2012 therefore no maturities are due in fiscal 2013. The company is
subject to mandatory term loan debt prepayment with up to 50% of excess cash
flow, as defined by the company's credit agreement.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA above 7.0x beyond fiscal 2013 due to higher
than expected margin contraction and/or increases in debt;
--Top line weakness due to ineffective pricing and consistent volume declines,
especially due to competitive pressures, along with a loss of market share;
--Materially lower than expected FCF;
--Large payouts to equity sponsors, particularly if financed with debt or paid
during a period of operating weakness.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive
rating action include:
--An upgrade is not anticipated in the near-to-intermediate term. However,
leverage in the low 5.0x range due to debt reduction and relatively stable
margins could be cause for an upgrade.
--Del Monte's Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable if effective pricing and
productivity savings offset the majority of the company's cost pressures,
margins stabilize near current levels, and FCF exceeds Fitch's expectations.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Finance Rating Hierarchy' (Aug. 16, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers'
(Aug. 14 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Finance Rating Criteria Hierarchy (Interactive Compendium of Criteria
Reports)
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers