Overview
-- We believe that U.S. for-profit post-secondary school operator
Education Management LLC will remain under pressure from tough regulations and
weak economic conditions.
-- We expect persistent enrollment declines to result in weaker credit
metrics, a narrow cushion under financial covenants, and lower cash flow
generation.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the company
to 'B' from 'BB-'.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that enrollment declines
will persist in fiscal-year 2013.
Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Pittsburgh, Pa.-based for-profit post-secondary school
operator Education Management LLC to 'B' from 'BB-'. The rating outlook is
negative.
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior
secured credit facilities to '3', reflecting our expectation for meaningful
(50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of default, from '2' (70% to
90% recovery expectation). We lowered our issue-level rating on this debt to
'B' (at the same level as the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company),
from 'BB', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '3' recovery rating.
We also lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured and
subordinated notes to 'CCC+' from 'B', in conjunction with the corporate
credit rating change. The recovery rating on this debt remains at '6' (0% to
10% recovery expectation).
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our expectation that tough economic conditions and new
business practices mandated by tighter regulation will cause ongoing
enrollment declines over the near term. We lowered our previous expectations
for revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow after the company recently provided public
guidance for fiscal-year 2013 ending June 30. Given the fixed costs of the
business, we expect enrollment declines will lead to weaker credit metrics,
lower cash flow generation, and tight financial covenants over the next 12 to
18 months. There is also a springing maturity to the senior secured credit
facilities, which would be accelerated to March 1, 2014, if the company does
not refinance or repay the $375 million notes due June 2014 prior to this date.
Our 'B' rating reflects Education Management's dependence on Title IV federal
student loan programs and students' willingness to take on debt despite weak
economic conditions and high unemployment. We expect the company's revenue and
EBITDA trends to remain under significant pressure in fiscal-year 2013 and
potentially beyond, as changes in marketing practices, negative publicity, and
increased disclosure requirements to potential students hurt enrollments.
We view Education Management's business risk profile as "vulnerable" (based on
our criteria) because of the severe pressure of regulatory risk on its good
market position and business fundamentals. We assess the company's financial
risk profile as "aggressive," because we expect debt leverage between 4x to 5x
and minimal discretionary cash flow generation relative to total debt levels.
Education Management is one of the leading for-profit post-secondary education
providers, offering both traditional and online programs in career-oriented
disciplines. The company directly or indirectly derived 85% of its fiscal-year
2012 net revenues from Title IV funding. We consider this high exposure to
federal student lending as a long-term risk for the company because
legislative or regulatory actions that result in a substantial reduction in
funding significantly hurt its profits. Crucial issues relate to the adverse
consequences of the elimination of the safe harbor provision on incentive
compensation for schools' student recruiters. In addition, it is now more
difficult for some students to qualify for federal funding, based on their
family credit histories. In June 2012, a U.S. District Court vacated possible
rules on gainful employment. However, the potential for future legislation or
regulation remains a key risk to the rating.
Historically, annual double-digit gains in same-school enrollment, brisk
growth in online programs, and increases in average annual tuition led to
healthy EBITDA growth. In recent quarters, changes in recruiting practices,
adverse publicity, and broad economic weakness have resulted in high
single-digit percent declines in revenue, and even greater EBITDA declines. We
expect enrollment declines to persist in fiscal-year 2013 as a result of these
factors and have limited visibility into when or if declines could moderate.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect a fiscal-year 2013 revenue decline in
the high-single-digit percent range and a roughly 20% EBITDA decline. This
incorporates our assumption that total enrollments will decrease at a mid- to
high-teens percentage rate in 2013. Declines are reducing capacity utilization
and creating pressure to discontinue programs or even shut down campuses. We
expect the EBITDA margin to contract by roughly 150 basis points in
fiscal-year 2013, as we see limited flexibility to reduce costs to offset top
line pressure.
In the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2012, the company's revenue
declined 8.1% year over year, largely as a result of enrollment declines.
During the quarter, total enrollment declined 9.3%, while new enrollment
declined 20.1%. Over the same period, EBITDA plummeted 33%, primarily as a
result of higher educational services and general and administrative expenses
from new fixed-cost compensation plans. The EBITDA margin for the 12 months
ended June 30, 2012, was 18.9%, down sharply from 22.9% a year ago, reflecting
increasing costs.
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was
4.5x--up from 3.7x a year ago--because of lower EBITDA more than offsetting
modest debt repayment. The company's debt leverage is just below the 5x
threshold that our criteria generally associate with a "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile, but is likely to rise further. Our assessment
incorporates our expectation that leverage could fall within this range in the
near term. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest was 3.2x for the
period--slightly worse than 3.7x a year ago--primarily because of EBITDA
declines.
We expect lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to increase to the low-5x area in
fiscal-year 2013, given our expectation of continued revenue and EBITDA
declines. We also expect that EBITDA coverage of interest will weaken to the
high-2x area in 2013.
Discretionary cash flow swung negative over the last 12 months as a result of
weak operating trends and partially because the company used balance sheet
cash to collateralize letters of credit required by the Department of
Education. We expect discretionary cash flow to become slightly positive in
2013 as this one-time working capital swing should not occur. Given weak
operating conditions, we expect cash flow generation to be minimal over the
near term and believe discretionary cash flow could be negative in 2013 if the
rate of decline exceeds our current expectations.
Liquidity
We believe that Education Management has "less than adequate" liquidity
sources to cover its cash needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment
includes the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18
months to be about 1x.
-- We expect the company's net sources to be about zero over the next 12
months.
-- The company would not be able to maintain covenant compliance with a
10% or greater decrease in EBITDA from our base-case scenario over the next 12
months.
-- In our view, the company may not be able to absorb low-probability,
high-impact events over the next 12 to 18 months.
Liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012, included cash balances of $191 million,
and we expect the company to have modest positive discretionary cash flow in
fiscal-year 2013. Uses of cash include capital expenditures of about $100
million in 2013 and a manageable 1% term loan amortization over the next 12
months. The company had a 35% cushion against its total leverage covenant of
4x as of June 30, 2012. In addition, the company had 48% headroom against its
interest coverage covenant. The leverage covenant steps down to 3.5x on Sept.
30, 2012. If recent operating trends do not reverse, we believe the company
may be unable to meet the leverage covenant test over the next 12 months. We
expect the company will need to use cash balances to pay down debt and could
require an amendment to avoid a covenant violation.
Recovery Analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Education
Management, to be published following the release of this report.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our view that enrollment declines will
persist in fiscal-year 2013. Given the current cost structure and current rate
of decline, we could lower the rating if we become convinced that covenant
headroom will fall below 15% without any immediate prospect of recovering. We
could also lower the rating if we become convinced that discretionary cash
flow will become negative on a sustained basis or if enrollment declines are
greater than anticipated in our base case scenario.
Although less likely over the intermediate term, we could consider revising
the rating outlook to stable if the company successfully repays or refinances
its 2014 debt maturities and enrollment trends appear to have stabilized,
leading to revenue and EBITDA growth and meaningful positive discretionary
cash flow.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Education Management LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- BB-/Negative/--
Senior Secured B BB
Recovery Rating 3 2
Senior Unsecured CCC+ B
Recovery Rating 6 6
Subordinated CCC+ B
Recovery Rating 6 6
