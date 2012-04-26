BRIEF-BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj