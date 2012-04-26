BRIEF-FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25 MLN DEBENTURE
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
April 26 Province of Ontario, Canada: * Moodys downgrades Ontarios rating to aa2 from aa1; outlook changed to
stable * Moodys downgrades Ontarios issuer and debt ratings to aa2 from aa1
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj Further company coverage: