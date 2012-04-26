(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term national rating of at 'BBB(bra)' to OAS S.A.'s (OAS) proposed fifth debenture issuance of up to BRL300 million. The issuance will have an 18-month grace period and final maturity in May 2015. It will be guaranteed by Construtora OAS Ltda. (Construtora OAS). The proceeds from the issuance should be used to lengthen the issuer's short-term debt. Fitch has affirmed the ratings for OAS and its subsidiaries as follows: OAS: --Long-term Foreign Currency IDR (Issuer Default Rating) at 'B'; --Long-term Local Currency IDR at 'B'; --Long-term National Rating at 'BBB(bra)'; --Long-term National Rating for the second debenture issuance in the amount of BRL200 million, due in 2013, at 'BBB(bra)'; --Long-term National Rating for the third debenture issuance in the amount of BRL300 million, due in 2016, at 'BBB(bra)'; --Long-term National Rating for the fourth debenture issuance in the amount of BRL250 million, due in 2027, at 'BBB(bra)'. Construtora OAS: --Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'; --Long-term Local Currency IDR at 'B'; --Long-term National Rating at 'BBB(bra)'. OAS Empreendimentos S.A. (OAS Empreendimentos): --Long-term National Rating at 'BB+(bra)'; --Long-term National Rating for the second debenture issuance, in the amount of BRL60 million, due in 2014, at 'BBB(bra)'. The Outlook for all of the corporate ratings is Stable. The rating action reflects the maintenance of satisfactory liquidity position of the group and the recovery, in 2011, of Construtora OAS' operating margins. Construtora OAS is the group's main operating subsidiary and operates in the heavy construction sector. The ratings remain limited by the group's high leverage on a consolidated basis, due to increased debt to support its aggressive expansion strategy, despite a moderate improvement in operating results. Fitch expects OAS to preserve a conservative cash position to face the group's business growth and short-term debt maturities. Fitch also expects that leverage will remain at its current level, even with some pressure for debt increase. Any reduction in the group's liquidity can put negative pressure on the ratings. The ratings incorporate Construtora OAS' relevant and increasing backlog, concentration of ongoing works in nine large projects and the volatility inherent to the construction sector. Group OAS faces the challenge to continue recovering its operating margins on a consistent basis, even with Construtora OAS and OAS Investimentos S.A. (OAS Investimentos) new relevant projects, without impacting its capital structure and liquidity position. For that purpose, it will need to keep heavy construction costs under control, increase the contribution of infrastructure segment results and recover the operating results of real estate construction. Construtora OAS has historically been the group's main operating company and cash generator. The company is 100% controlled and operationally integrated to OAS, besides being the guarantor of 47% of the consolidated corporate debt, net of 'Project Finance' financings. In 2001, Construtora OAS represented 80% of the group's consolidated revenue and 54% of EBITDA. Satisfactory Liquidity The group was able to restore its consolidated cash reserves during the second semester of 2011. As of Dec. 31, 2011, OAS reported consolidated cash and marketable securities of BRL1.465 million and total debt of BRL3.753 million, which compare with BRL1.163 million and BRL2.620 million, respectively, by year-end 2010. Cash reserves returned to historical and more conservative levels, which put them at levels which meet Fitch's expectations and are sufficient to cover 151% of the company's short-term consolidated debt of BRL968 million. Fitch expects that OAS is able to preserve satisfactory cash reserve to face the group's increased backlog and that it continues to adopt the necessary measures to lengthen its consolidated debt maturity profile. Operating Margin Recovery The heavy construction segment performance improved in 2011, which contributed for the recovery of consolidated operating results. In 2011, OAS' consolidated EBITDA and margin increased to BRL385 million and 8.3%, from BRL179 million and 4% in 2010, respectively. Construtora OAS continued as the major contributor for group OAS operating results, followed by the infrastructure sector, while real estate had its performance affected by cost adjustments in 2011. Fitch expects the group's EBITDA generation to gradually increase in the next few years, as OAS Investimentos projects, which should report higher operating margins, show some evolution. Leverage Should Remain High The strong expansion in heavy construction backlog and the group's strategic diversification through investments in infrastructure concessions and in real estate construction have resulted in an increase of OAS' consolidated debt. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group reported consolidated total debt of BRL3.7 billion, a significant increase as compared to BRL2.6 billion at year-end 2010 and BRL1.3 billion in 2009. The increase was due to four infrastructure concession segment relevant projects, which entered a more accelerated construction pace. These projects rely on financing lines structured as 'Project Finance' and should expand their operation and future contribution of this segment results to the group. The recovery of operating margins has contributed for leverage improvement in 2011, despite the debt increase. OAS' net leverage, as measured by the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 5.9 times (x) at year-end 2011, compared with 8.1x in 2010 and 2.8x in 2009. Fitch does not expect any significant leverage increase in 2012 and 2013, despite the relevant investment made in greenfield projects. Participation in Invepar Should Not Pressure OAS Cash Flow In March 2012, OAS increased its participation in Investimentos e Participacoes em Infraestrutura S.A. (Invepar) (Local and Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB-' and National Scale Rating 'A-(bra)', with Watch Negative) to 25% of the total capital. Fitch understands that OAS cash flow should not be pressured by Invepar investments. However, any potential new debts by Invepar to face the high investments made in the consortium for Guarulhos Airport (SP) may generate some pressure on OAS leverage, since the group consolidates 25% of Invepar. Robust Backlog Ensures Growth & Expansion of Concessions During 2011, group OAS was contracted for relevant works and projects which have boasted the strong growth of its backlog. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Construtora OAS' backlog was BRL18 billion, which compares to BRL12 billion at year-end 2010. The current backlog and the positive scenario for the infrastructure sector should ensure the group's growth in the next periods, both in its activities as subcontractor and in the concession area. Key Rating Drivers The ratings could be negatively pressured as a result of any downturn in the heavy construction activities or any increase in execution costs further pressuring margins and by reduced capacity to generate operating cash. A weaker cash position and higher leverage could also result in a rating downgrade. Positive rating actions may be driven by a consistent evolution of the consolidated operating results, combined with significant leverage reduction and increased liquidity position. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.