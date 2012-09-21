UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
Sept 21 Moody's may cut ratings of structured notes with exposure to U.S. Bank N.A.
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
(Adds quote, updates prices) * Yellen testifies to lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday * Stock market highs put pressure on bonds * Economic data this week includes inflation, retail sales By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors looked ahead to testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday and Wednesday and as record high stock markets reduced demand for bonds. Investors will be watching for any new i
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday, the controversial project that has sparked months of protests from tribal activists seeking to halt the 1,170-mile line.