(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed Banco de Valencia's (BValencia) Support rating (SR) of '3' and its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). As a result, its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-', which is based on the moderate probability of the authorities supporting the bank, and its Short-term IDR of 'B', have also been placed on RWN. At the same time Fitch has affirmed BValencia's Viability Rating (VR) at 'f'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND IDRs Fitch believes there to be a moderate probability that BValencia will be recapitalised by the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) with the ultimate goal of rehabilitating the bank for its future sale. While this is Fitch's base scenario, the SR, SRF and hence IDRs have been placed on RWN to reflect Fitch's opinion that, because of the severity of the bank's problems, there is a heightened risk that an alternative form of orderly resolution could take place that, even if customer depositors are fully compensated as Fitch expects, could still qualify as some form of default or 'restricted default' under Fitch's definitions and criteria. Fitch has analysed three different scenarios for BValencia: full liquidation; full bank support with the final goal of being sold to a more solvent institution and partial bank support with potentially some subset of senior creditors being made to absorb losses and others (including customer depositors) being supported. Fitch's analysis suggests that a full liquidation of the bank is unlikely as this would be the most expensive and destabilising route to take and the Memorandum of Understanding signed in July between Spain and the Euro Group seems quite explicit in its support of customer deposits. The likelihood of a partial bank support solution for example by way of a bridge bank structure into which assets, depositors, secured creditors etc. could be transferred depends to some extent on the amount of senior unsecured creditors that could be left in the rump bank (i.e. BValencia) onto which it would be politically acceptable or rational to enforce losses. Fitch's analysis suggests that such senior creditors are few in number and value and are either Spanish government-related or guaranteed or domestic banks. This leaves the full bank recapitalisation, clean up and sale option which, on balance, is Fitch's base case. However, the RWNs reflect the heightened risk of an alternative scenario emerging. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - VR BValencia's VR has been affirmed at 'f' despite having already having received EUR1bn in FROB funds in June. This is because Fitch believes that, following its analysis of the institution and stressing its loan book, the institution still needs further very significant capital support particularly in respect of its exposure to the distressed real estate sector. RATING ACTION RATIONALE - DATED SUBORDINATED DEBT The bank's dated subordinated debt has also been downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' to reflect a high risk of high losses being enforced on the instruments in line with the burden sharing laid out in the MOU and in Royal Decree Law 24/2012. Its non-performing preference shares have been affirmed at 'C' for the same reason. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND IDRs On the downside, these ratings are potentially very sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the level of support available to the bank and, in the near term for example, one of the alternative scenarios cited above or similar scenarios arising. On the upside, BValencia's IDR could ultimately be affirmed or upgraded were the bank to be recapitalised and its VR upgraded to 'bb-' or higher or if the bank were to be recapitalised and sold to a higher rated institution. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Upon recapitalisation, Fitch would reassess the bank and upgrade the VR to a level that reflects its post-recapitalisation financial and risk profile. While still subject to uncertainty and further analysis as details become clear, these ought to be capable of being in the 'b' or possibly even low 'bb' range. The rating actions are as follows: BValencia: Long-term IDR: 'BB-' placed on RWN Short-term IDR: 'B' placed on RWN Viability Rating: affirmed at 'f' Support Rating: '3' placed on RWN Support Rating Floor: 'BB-' placed on RWN Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' Preference shares: affirmed at 'C' For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)