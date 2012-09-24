(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Penza Region Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'BB', a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable. The ratings reflect the region's sound operating performance and moderate, albeit increasing, direct risks, which are all expected to be maintained in 2012-2014. However, the ratings also factor in the expected massive capital expenditure in 2012 leading to the direct debt increase, and low fiscal flexibility stemming from its small economy. Fitch notes that if the region sustains a stable operating balance at about 15% of operating revenue in the coming two years, and direct risk stabilization at below 50% of operating revenue, the ratings could be upgraded. Conversely, deterioration in the budgetary performance with operating balance not sufficient for the debt servicing needs and/or dramatic growth in a short term debt would lead to a downgrade. Fitch expects there to be a continuation of the region's stable and sound operating performance in 2012 with the operating margin close to 9%. This is slightly below the average operating margin of 10.5% during the past four years, but this remains satisfactory for the region's debt servicing needs. Fitch expects the operating margin to gradually improve to 9%-11% in 2013 and 2014. Penza's capital expenditure was relatively high in 2010-2011, averaging 26% of total expenditure. Fitch expects capital spending to remain high in 2012 at about 30% of total expenditure, which is linked to a large programme of infrastructure modernization in the City of Penza due to the forthcoming celebration of its 350-year anniversary. To a large extent high capex is underpinned by significant capital grants from the federation, which were linked to the regional healthcare and education modernization programmes. High capex led to a fast debt increase, albeit from a low base. The region's direct risk totalled RUB10.5bn (USD333m) by end-2011 and Fitch expects continuous growth of the region's direct risk by 35% yoy to about RUB14.1bn in 2012. However, direct risk will stay moderate in relative terms and in the context of debt servicing needs at slightly above 40% of current revenue. Fitch expects the debt coverage (direct risk to current balance) to remain sound at about four-six years in 2012-2014. Fitch estimates the Penza's immediate refinancing risk as low, which is not the case for many Russian regions. As of 1 September 2012 the region has several unused committed credit lines totalling RUB1.5bn. This exceeds the region's refinancing needs of RUB0.8bn in 2012. However the region's refinancing needs are high in an international context. The region mostly relies on bank loans with two years maturity, which requires approximately one third of total direct risk to be refinanced every year. This is to cause two refinancing peaks, of about RUB4.7bn and RUB5.1bn, in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Penza's economy is historically weaker than the average Russian region. This has led to the region having a relatively weak tax capacity compared to national peers. As a consequence current federal transfers constitute a significant proportion of operating revenue (about 45% in 2011). This limits the region's revenue flexibility, but the stable nature of the transfers underpinned budget revenue proceeds in the current vulnerable economic circumstances. Penza region is located in the centre of the European part of Russia. The region's capital, the city of Penza, is about 630km from Moscow. The region contributed 0.4% of the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 1% of the country's population. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)